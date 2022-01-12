The Repsol Honda team will present its new and anticipated 2022 RC213V prototype with a virtual conference on February 8, shortly after the first pre-season tests, which will take place in Sepang from January 31 to February 6.

In the press release, Honda announces the presence of Marc Marquez and Pol Espargaro at the event, which will be online and certainly pre-registered, in which the colors of the new bike for the decisive 2022 season will be seen for the first time.

A press conference called for this Friday by Honda, in which there will be Pol Espargaro and the two LCR riders Alex Marquez and Takaaki Nakagami but not Marc Marquez, triggered an earthquake on the absence of the eight-time world champion, who will however be at the presentation . Honda hopes that the rider will be able to participate in, if not all, at least part of the pre-season tests.

Yamaha has also announced a virtual presentation, but live, for its 2022 team. Fabio Morbidelli and Fabio Quartararo will unveil the M1 on February 4th, just the day before the official tests at Sepang and will do so from the Malaysian circuit.

In addition to Yamaha and Honda, the presentation dates of the Gresini Racing Ducati team and the WithU Yamaha RNF, which will take place on January 15th and 24th respectively, are also confirmed. Official confirmation is still missing, but the Suzuki team will present the team from Sepang on February 4th, the same day as Yamaha.

MotoGP 2022 presentations