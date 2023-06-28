These privileges, introduced in 2013 with the intention of giving a hand to brands in difficulty in developing their motorcycles, grant greater flexibility to those who receive them.

Since then, the package of concessions has been gradually reduced, especially in terms of extra fuel, until it is essentially reduced to three parameters: a greater number of engines available during the season (seven instead of five), the freedom to open and develop the engine when the others are frozen and the possibility for the registered pilots to carry out tests outside the collective ones carried out under the umbrella of the Association of Teams (IRTA).

Nine years after their introduction, the latest marque to lose concessions was Aprilia, after Aleix Espargarò scored his second consecutive podium last season in Jerez. This means that all five manufacturers on the premier-class grid in 2023 will compete at the same level, a parity which will soon be changed.

Under the current regulatory framework, the only regulatory alternative to be able to regain these privileges would be for none of their riders to achieve a single podium finish in the Sunday races, something Honda has already achieved with Alex Rins in Austin and Yamaha, with Fabio Quartararo, still in Texas.

Curiously, the only two manufacturers who have never benefited from these licenses are Yamaha and Honda, who will be the first to receive the new protections. With just two M1s on the current grid, Yamaha are at the bottom of the constructors’ standings, while the golden wing brand is not faring much better: second from bottom, just seven points ahead of their bitter rivals, but with double of the riders – four bikes instead of two.

Fabio Quartararo, Yamaha Factory Racing Photo by: Marc Fleury

Speaking last Sunday in Assen, the Honda team manager, Alberto Puig, was questioned about the state of the talks between the parties involved, with the expectation that Honda could find help to get out of the hole it’s in.

“We haven’t discussed it with Dorna yet and we don’t know how it will end. We don’t have much information yet, so I can’t give a precise answer. What Honda has to do is work to improve its bike, not hope that the championship can help us do it,” replied the ex-racer.

While it is true that the possibility of reintroducing concessions has not yet been officially raised at the MSMA table, Motorsport.com knows that such a move is imminent and that the issue will likely be discussed at Silverstone ahead of the British Grand Prix, the first event scheduled after the summer, scheduled for the first weekend of August.

No MSMA meeting is scheduled before then, although it is not entirely out of the question that builders may convene virtually on an extraordinary basis, as they have during the pandemic. Logic suggests that Dorna will move its proposal on a case-by-case basis before tackling the issue jointly with the MSMA, a step prior to eventual approval by the Grand Prix Commission.

“We are open to talking about it, but no one has officially informed us of anything. What is clear is that the criteria for the reassignment of concessions to be decided must be absolutely objective, not à la carte for Yamaha and Honda,” declared a Ducati executive at Motorsport.com.