The crisis of the Japanese manufacturers in MotoGP probably reached its lowest point in the British Grand Prix. Between the Sprint and the long race, the entire Japanese contingent left Silverstone with just 3 points in the farm, the result of Franco Morbidelli’s 14th place and Fabio Quartararo’s 15th.

“El Diablo” had to deal with the worst qualifying of his entire career in the premier class, finding himself starting 22nd and last, even if in the Sunday race he had managed to climb up to seventh position, then seeing his efforts frustrated by a contact with Luca Marini in which his Yamaha came out without windshield, relegating him to 15th place.

It went even worse for Marc Marquez: after finishing the Sprint in 18th place, saying he used it almost like a FP3 to understand a little better how the Honda behaves, observing that of his teammate Joan Mir from behind, in the long race he found yet another seasonal retirement following a contact with Enea Bastianini. And in this case it should be remembered that between falls and injuries, the eight-time world champion has not yet scored a single point in 2023 on Sunday.

Despite this very difficult technical situation for two champions of this caliber to digest, both found the strength to joke about it on social media, giving life to an amusing curtain. On Sunday evening, the Honda standard-bearer posted several photos of the weekend on Instagram, adding these few words: “A growing weekend. Thanks to the team for the work done.”

The curious thing is that one of the very first comments was precisely that of the Frenchman, who wrote to him: “What a grip you had!”, adding a smiling emoticon. Marc’s answer was not long in coming: “And what about your top speed?”. Until Fabio’s last reply, a little turtle that is worth a thousand words…