In the last week the announced exit of Suzuki from the MotoGP for 2023 – resulting in a harsh press release from Dorna – gave a shock to the market of the premier class, both at the level of drivers and at the level of associations between teams and manufacturers. Razlan Razali’s RNF WithU was in fact in talks to leave Yamaha and had talked to both Suzuki and Aprilia. However, the Malaysian manager’s team could also stay with Yamaha, given that Lin Jarvis recently expressed his desire to extend his relationship with Razali for a further season, perhaps with the aim of making room for Toprak Razgatlioglu between the official team and customers.

In this context, the renewal of the contract between the Honda and Lucio Cecchinello’s LCR, partnership that will last for two seasons and that has its roots in 2006, when Casey Stoner was at the helm. “I already have extended the contract with Honda Racing Corporation for 2023 and 2014, although we have never communicated this news through a press release“, Cecchinello confided to the Germans of Speedweekadding: “In the past I have never looked for contacts with other manufacturers, although in 2016 I was contacted by Suzuki, Aprilia and KTM. But I’m happy with my situation in Honda, so they were very brief discussions ”.

For the other customer teams, the situation is quite clear: Pramac has continued a close partnership with Ducati since 2005 and has no intention of changing, Tech3 is linked to KTM until the end of 2026 and the VR46 Mooney and Gresini Racing are linked with a contract. which expires respectively in 2023 and 2024 with Ducati.