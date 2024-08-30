In the first pre-season tests held in Sepang at the beginning of February we saw Alex Baumgärtel dressed in the HRC uniform. There, the Tokyo brand had specified that the German technician would have the role of “contracted technical consultant”. Well, only six months after that first appearance, Motorsport.com learned that the relationship between the parties had already broken down a few grands prix ago as a result of the lack of understanding of the two ways of working.

However, it will be interesting to see whether this episode will mean Kalex’s complete farewell to the Japanese manufacturer, for which it has produced several components in recent years. Honda first turned to the German engineering firm, which supplies the majority of Moto2 frames, in 2022, when it requested an aluminum swingarm. Last year, the commitment increased after HRC requested the production of a complete chassis for the RC213V, then ridden by Marc Marquez and Joan Mir.

Joan Mir, Repsol Honda Team Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Despite the great revolution that element brought about, if only because it was significant that Honda had to resort to an external supplier to develop such a fundamental piece as a frame, the riders’ feelings were not the best and Marquez had discarded it shortly after trying it.

Motorsport.com understands that the recent parting of ways between the parties is nothing more than the realization of the chasm that exists between the way Honda’s technical department works and the one with a more European focus. Lately, this difference has only widened.

Honda has been revolutionizing the bike for months, after clearly seeing the huge gap between it and Ducati, the dominant bike in MotoGP. After changing the nature of the engine during the season, Honda continues to refine the engine for next year. In addition, it expects new things to arrive in the next collective tests, which will take place in Misano on the Monday after the race.

One of the main weak points of the Honda is the lack of acceleration, a parameter that depends both on the power unit and the chassis, in which the frame plays a fundamental role.