Honda is working hard to return to the glories of the past and already in the Valencia tests in November we had seen some interesting innovations that had left the riders with positive feelings. In Sepang, during the usual pre-season tests, the Japanese team brought further changes to the RC213V that we are seeing in these two days of shakedown.

If the first glance was on the tail on Day 1 (details here), on the final day dedicated to test riders and owners who benefit from the concession system we were able to notice the new “KTM style” fins. The appendages are in fact located on the fender of the RC213V, in a lower position than we were used to seeing from the Italian manufacturers (pioneering Aprilia and following Ducati), who had placed them on the fork.

Joan Mir, Repsol Honda Team Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

A solution that demonstrates how much HRC is moving in a specific direction to help its riders return to winning ways. Even in the “post-Marquez” era, efforts are focusing on the weak points of the RC213V, which saw rear grip as one of the main aspects to improve. However, as we have already noted in recent days, aerodynamics represents a fundamental part of the development of the current MotoGP and in this case Honda is no different.

What has surprised the most so far has undoubtedly been KTM, which is working “in the Formula 1 direction” by taking advantage of the collaboration with Red Bull and bringing a very particular wing, also placed on the mudguard. Honda's configuration is different, but brings a very similar concept to the track. While the wing on the RC16 almost looks more like a mini F1 wing, on the RC213V we see two small fins sticking out of the sides of the fender.