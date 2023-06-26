What is the ranking of MotoGP in Holland? Who won the race on the famous circuit of Assen, where the eighth race of the MotoGP 2023 championship? On the Dutch track I’m sorry Bagnaia he achieved considerable success, demonstrating great determination. In the race held in Assen, the reigning Ducati champion won for the fourth time this season, ahead of Marco Bezzecchi (Ducati VR46) And Aleix Espargaro (Aprilia) on the finish line.
MotoGP Netherlands Assen 2023
The MotoGP Netherlands race at Assen 2023 started with a surprise, since Brad Binder (KTM) he overtook the entire front row made up of Marco Bezzecchi, Bagnaia and Luca Marini, taking the lead of the race. However, his leadership was short-lived, as Bagnaia demonstrated extraordinary skill speed and skill in overtaking him after just two laps.
From then on, Bagnaia maintained a solitary lead, managing his lead over his pursuers. In particular, Bezzecchi he tried to give him a hard time, but Bagnaia handled the situation deftly, maintaining an impressive pace to the finish.
MOTOGP, NETHERLANDS race podium
This is the MotoGP podium, the best three in theeighth race of the 2023 season Holland on the circuit of Assen:
1) Francesco Bagnaia (Ducati)
2) Marco Bezzecchi (Ducati)
3) Aleix Espargaro (Aprilia)
MotoGP Netherlands 2023, results and race standings
|POS
|#
|PILOT
|MOTORCYCLE
|LAPS
|TIME
|WITHDRAW
|1
|1
|Francis Bagnaia
|Ducati
|26
|40’37.640
|2
|72
|Marco Bezzecchi
|Ducati
|26
|1,223
|3
|41
|Aleix Espargaro
|Aprilia
|26
|1,925
|4
|33
|Brad Binder
|KTM
|26
|1,528
|5
|89
|Jorge Martin
|Ducati
|26
|1934
|6
|73
|Alex Marquez
|Ducati
|26
|12,437
|7
|10
|Luca Marini
|Ducati
|26
|14,174
|8
|30
|Takaaki Nakagami
|Honda
|26
|14,616
|9
|21
|Franco Morbidelli
|Yamaha
|26
|29,335
|10
|37
|Augusto Fernandez
|KTM
|26
|33,736
|11
|32
|Lorenzo Savadori
|Aprilia
|26
|35.084
|12
|25
|Raul Fernandez
|Aprilia
|26
|39,622
|13
|6
|Stefan Bradl
|Honda
|26
|42,504
|14
|94
|Jonas Folger
|KTM
|26
|45,609
|49
|Fabio Di Giannantonio
|Ducati
|18
|8 Laps
|Retired
|27
|Iker Lecuona
|Honda
|14
|12 Laps
|Retired
|88
|Miguel Oliveira
|Aprilia
|12
|14 Laps
|Retired
|23
|Aeneas Bastianini
|Ducati
|6
|20 Laps
|Retired
|12
|Maverick Viñales
|Aprilia
|3
|23 Laps
|Retired
|20
|Fabio Quartararo
|Yamaha
|2
|24 Laps
|Retired
|5
|Johann Zarco
|Ducati
|2
|24 Laps
|Retired
|43
|Jack Miller
|KTM
|1
|25 Laps
|Retired
