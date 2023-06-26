What is the ranking of MotoGP in Holland? Who won the race on the famous circuit of Assen, where the eighth race of the MotoGP 2023 championship? On the Dutch track I’m sorry Bagnaia he achieved considerable success, demonstrating great determination. In the race held in Assen, the reigning Ducati champion won for the fourth time this season, ahead of Marco Bezzecchi (Ducati VR46) And Aleix Espargaro (Aprilia) on the finish line.

MotoGP Netherlands Assen 2023

The MotoGP Netherlands race at Assen 2023 started with a surprise, since Brad Binder (KTM) he overtook the entire front row made up of Marco Bezzecchi, Bagnaia and Luca Marini, taking the lead of the race. However, his leadership was short-lived, as Bagnaia demonstrated extraordinary skill speed and skill in overtaking him after just two laps.

Francesco Bagnaia (Ducati) dominated the 2023 MotoGP Dutch GP

From then on, Bagnaia maintained a solitary lead, managing his lead over his pursuers. In particular, Bezzecchi he tried to give him a hard time, but Bagnaia handled the situation deftly, maintaining an impressive pace to the finish.

MOTOGP, NETHERLANDS race podium

This is the MotoGP podium, the best three in theeighth race of the 2023 season Holland on the circuit of Assen:

1) Francesco Bagnaia (Ducati)

2) Marco Bezzecchi (Ducati)

3) Aleix Espargaro (Aprilia)

The podium of the Dutch GP in Assen of MotoGP 2023

MotoGP Netherlands 2023, results and race standings

POS # PILOT MOTORCYCLE LAPS TIME WITHDRAW 1 1 Francis Bagnaia Ducati 26 40’37.640 2 72 Marco Bezzecchi Ducati 26 1,223 3 41 Aleix Espargaro Aprilia 26 1,925 4 33 Brad Binder KTM 26 1,528 5 89 Jorge Martin Ducati 26 1934 6 73 Alex Marquez Ducati 26 12,437 7 10 Luca Marini Ducati 26 14,174 8 30 Takaaki Nakagami Honda 26 14,616 9 21 Franco Morbidelli Yamaha 26 29,335 10 37 Augusto Fernandez KTM 26 33,736 11 32 Lorenzo Savadori Aprilia 26 35.084 12 25 Raul Fernandez Aprilia 26 39,622 13 6 Stefan Bradl Honda 26 42,504 14 94 Jonas Folger KTM 26 45,609 49 Fabio Di Giannantonio Ducati 18 8 Laps Retired 27 Iker Lecuona Honda 14 12 Laps Retired 88 Miguel Oliveira Aprilia 12 14 Laps Retired 23 Aeneas Bastianini Ducati 6 20 Laps Retired 12 Maverick Viñales Aprilia 3 23 Laps Retired 20 Fabio Quartararo Yamaha 2 24 Laps Retired 5 Johann Zarco Ducati 2 24 Laps Retired 43 Jack Miller KTM 1 25 Laps Retired MotoGP Netherlands 2023 standings

If you have read the results and classifications of the MotoGP stage in Holland 2023, I suggest you also look into these links below…

👉 What do you think? Jump on FORUM

COMMENT WITH FACEBOOK