Alex Rins will not take to the track this afternoon in the MotoGP Emilia Romagna Grand Prix, the 14th round of the 2024 season calendar. The Spanish rider will not get on his Yamaha in free practice at Misano, the session that decides the direct passage to Q2, due to a “high fever”.

His team, Yamaha, confirmed this in a social media message an hour and a half before the start of the 60-minute session: “Due to a high fever, Alex Rins will not be able to participate in this afternoon’s practice session. The entire team wishes him a speedy recovery,” the Japanese brand revealed.

The truth is that from the FP1 of the Barcelona rider it was already quite clear that something was wrong. Alex Rins finished in last place on the timesheets with a time of 1’37″834, almost four seconds behind the second-to-last of the session, Marco Bezzecchi, and more than five and a half seconds from the best time, the 1’32″082 that placed Marc Marquez at the top of the timesheets.

The Catalan completed only four laps, the out lap and two timed laps, in 1’45″973 and with the time already mentioned, before returning to the pits. Rins will therefore miss the tests and the Iwata manufacturer has not said whether he will also miss the rest of the Grand Prix, the second consecutive on the circuit named after Marco Simoncelli.

It is worth remembering that this is a particularly unfavourable time for riders to get sick, as we are on the cusp of the Asian tour. After Misano, the MotoGP caravan will head to Mandalika for the Indonesian Grand Prix and Motegi for the Japanese Grand Prix, in a hat-trick of back-to-back races. Another week off will be followed by Australia (Phillip Island), Thailand (Chang) and Malaysia (Sepang), all of which are also close together, before the season concludes in Valencia on the weekend of 15-17 November.

Two weeks ago, again in Misano, it was Honda that was hit. Joan Mir missed the San Marino GP due to gastroenteritis, which then affected his teammate Luca Marini, who missed Sunday’s race. However, both made an effort to be present at the collective test on Monday.