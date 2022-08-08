Aleix Espargaro was the protagonist of a violent highside during the FP4 of the British Grand Prix, an accident that occurred at almost 190 km / h. Immediately taken to the medical center, he entered on his lap, helped by two members of the Aprilia team. Although his pain was very strong, he was declared fit to compete in the qualification.

The Aprilia rider took to the track in a heroic way and took sixth place on the grid. During the warm-up he checked his condition and the checkups declared him fit to run. However, in the race he was unable to go beyond ninth position, after 20 stoic laps.

On Sunday, Espargaro confirmed that he would go straight to Barcelona for a further check-up at Dexeus hospital. There he was diagnosed with a fractured right heel. He does not require surgery, but he has been ordered to rest for the next few weeks in order to be fit in Austria, where he will play the next race.

Aleix Espargaro

The brief statement issued by Aprilia reads: “Following the medical checks carried out today at the Dexeus Hospital in Barcelona, ​​Aleix Espargaró was diagnosed with a fractured heel in his right foot. The Spaniard, victim of a frightening high-side during the last free practice session at Silverstone, then stoically took to the track for both qualifying and Sunday’s race ”.

“The injury does not require the use of surgical treatments, Aleix was prescribed 7 days of absolute rest during which he will have to use crutches in order not to load the injured foot. The goal is to go to the next race weekend (19-21 August, Austria) in the best physical conditions ”.

Despite the injury, Espargaro lost only one point to world leader Fabio Quartararo in Sunday’s race at Silverstone. The Yamaha rider, who had to serve a Long Lap Penalty as a penalty for the crash in Assen with Espargaro, was under attack by Aleix on the last lap of the British Grand Prix and finished eighth. As a result, the Frenchman keeps the championship lead with a 22-point lead over the Aprilia rider.