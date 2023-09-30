GP Japan 2023. the starting grid
|1st Row
|1. Jorge Martin
Ducati 1’43.198
|2. Francesco Bagnaia
Ducati 1’43.369
|3. Jack Miller
KTM 1’43.551
|2nd Row
|4. Marco Bezzecchi
Ducati 1’43.624
|5. Brad Binder
KTM 1’43.709
|6. Fabio Di Giannantonio
Ducati 1’43.808
|3rd Row
|7. Marc Marquez
Honda 1’43.812
|8. Maverick Viñales
Aprilia 1’43.815
|9. Aleix Espargarò
Aprilia 1’43.822
|4th Row
|10. Johann Zarco
Ducati 1’43.851
|11. Raul Fernandez
Aprilia 1’44.054
|12. Pol Espargarò
KTM 1’44.096
|5th Row
|13. Augusto Fernandez
KTM 1’44.129
|14. Fabio Quartararo
Yamaha 1’44.138
|15. Joan Mir
Honda 1’44.150
|6th Row
|16. Miguel Oliveira
Aprilia 1’44.427
|17. Franco Morbidelli
Yamaha 1’44.521
|18. Takaaki Nakagami
Honda 1’44.626
|7th Row
|19. Cal Crutchlow
Yamaha 1’45.273
|20. Stefan Bradl
Honda 1’45.451
|21. Michele Pirro
Ducati 1’45.707
What happened in qualifying
Jorge Martin (Ducati Prima Pramac) conquered pole position at Motegi – the eleventh pole start of his career, the second of the season – with an authoritative performance in Q2, which allowed him to tear up the track record in 1’43.198.
Francesco Bagnaia (Ducati) was unable to beat him, although he was second at 0″171 and will be able to closely follow the challenger for the title both in the Sprint and in the race.
Third position for Jack Miller (KTM), last year’s winner, at 0″353, who will complete the front row with the role of loose cannon. Marco Bezzecchi (Ducati VR46) was very unlucky, very fast in FP2, but victim of a disastrous fall in the early stages of Q2. The Italian, despite an average on the front, recovered up to fourth position: a good result to show his competitiveness in the race.
With him on the second row there will be Brad Binder (KTM) – always fast, who was missing a bit in Q2 – and the surprising Fabio Di Giannantonio (Ducati Gresini), sixth.
Third row for the only Japanese bike in the first four rows, Marc Marquez (Honda) 7th and for the two disappointing Aprilias of Vinales and Aleix Espargarò.
Appointment at 08:00 Italian for the Sprint.
The program for the rest of the weekend
As established by the new format, the starting grid will have a double value and will be used for both the Sprint and the classic Sunday race. Appointment for the Sprint at 8:00 am Italian timewhich will see drivers complete a total of 12 laps.
There Sunday at 03:40 Italian time the Warm Up is scheduled, while the start of the race is scheduled for 12:00: 24 laps available for the riders to triumph in Motegi. FormulaPassion.it will provide you with the textual chronicle of Sprint and GP.
