GP Japan 2023. the starting grid

1st Row 1. Jorge Martin

Ducati 1’43.198 2. Francesco Bagnaia

Ducati 1’43.369 3. Jack Miller

KTM 1’43.551 2nd Row 4. Marco Bezzecchi

Ducati 1’43.624 5. Brad Binder

KTM 1’43.709 6. Fabio Di Giannantonio

Ducati 1’43.808 3rd Row 7. Marc Marquez

Honda 1’43.812 8. Maverick Viñales

Aprilia 1’43.815 9. Aleix Espargarò

Aprilia 1’43.822 4th Row 10. Johann Zarco

Ducati 1’43.851 11. Raul Fernandez

Aprilia 1’44.054 12. Pol Espargarò

KTM 1’44.096 5th Row 13. Augusto Fernandez

KTM 1’44.129 14. Fabio Quartararo

Yamaha 1’44.138 15. Joan Mir

Honda 1’44.150 6th Row 16. Miguel Oliveira

Aprilia 1’44.427 17. Franco Morbidelli

Yamaha 1’44.521 18. Takaaki Nakagami

Honda 1’44.626 7th Row 19. Cal Crutchlow

Yamaha 1’45.273 20. Stefan Bradl

Honda 1’45.451 21. Michele Pirro

Ducati 1’45.707

What happened in qualifying

Jorge Martin (Ducati Prima Pramac) conquered pole position at Motegi – the eleventh pole start of his career, the second of the season – with an authoritative performance in Q2, which allowed him to tear up the track record in 1’43.198.

Francesco Bagnaia (Ducati) was unable to beat him, although he was second at 0″171 and will be able to closely follow the challenger for the title both in the Sprint and in the race.

Third position for Jack Miller (KTM), last year’s winner, at 0″353, who will complete the front row with the role of loose cannon. Marco Bezzecchi (Ducati VR46) was very unlucky, very fast in FP2, but victim of a disastrous fall in the early stages of Q2. The Italian, despite an average on the front, recovered up to fourth position: a good result to show his competitiveness in the race.

With him on the second row there will be Brad Binder (KTM) – always fast, who was missing a bit in Q2 – and the surprising Fabio Di Giannantonio (Ducati Gresini), sixth.

Third row for the only Japanese bike in the first four rows, Marc Marquez (Honda) 7th and for the two disappointing Aprilias of Vinales and Aleix Espargarò.

Appointment at 08:00 Italian for the Sprint.

The program for the rest of the weekend

As established by the new format, the starting grid will have a double value and will be used for both the Sprint and the classic Sunday race. Appointment for the Sprint at 8:00 am Italian timewhich will see drivers complete a total of 12 laps.

There Sunday at 03:40 Italian time the Warm Up is scheduled, while the start of the race is scheduled for 12:00: 24 laps available for the riders to triumph in Motegi. FormulaPassion.it will provide you with the textual chronicle of Sprint and GP.