The wait is over and by now everyone has presented the weapons with which they will fight in the 2023 season. Only the RNF team was missing, which just today unveiled the RS-GP which will be entrusted to Miguel Oliveira and Raul Fernandez. A new adventure for both the team and the riders: this year, in fact, Razlan Razali’s team moved to Aprilia, embracing the Noale project with the 2022 RS-GP.

Aprilia therefore has its own satellite team and the Malaysian team welcomes CryptoDATA as the main sponsor to start the new adventure. The Malaysian team will count on the support of the expert Oliveira and the crystalline talent of Fernandez. Both are ready to dive into the new project, after leaving KTM and joining RNF, where they start from scratch in order to grow the team together and aim high with a bike that is now truly a great reality.

Oliveira and Fernandez will be riding an RS-GP which looks totally different to the official one. The livery recalls a slightly retro style and the sponsors Sterilgarda and Wispr appear prominently, giving the blue and red colors to the hull. Here is also CryptoDATA, which develops along the entire side with a military green that extends up to the fairing, where the orange logo stands out.

The two riders are called to relaunch the team, which has experienced some complicated seasons in its Yamaha period. After debuting in 2019 with the then rookies Fabio Quartararo, in 2020 fought for the title with Franco Morbidelli only to then go through a complicated two-year period that led Razali to part ways with the Iwata manufacturer. Here, with Aprilia, RNF is aiming for a relaunch, backed by a line-up that is decidedly strong on paper.

RNF Racing bikes Photo by: RNF Racing

Author of five successes, Oliveira is ready to fight to enrich his palmarès and is determined to do well already in the first round, which for him is his home race. The new challenge excites him: “I really like the new livery! The colors are different and unique, so it’s good to be on the track like this. I can’t wait to race the first round at my home circuit representing the CryptoDATA RNF MotoGP Team aboard my Aprilia RS-GP! In 2023 I will face a new challenge, so I hope that we will get along well and that we will be able to achieve the goals we have set ourselves together during this season. The bike has great potential and I am sure that now, together with the team, we will be able to further adapt the bike to my riding and start being fast to be competitive.”

A great promise when he raced in Moto2, Fernandez encountered many difficulties in his MotoGP debut and is now looking for a relaunch: “It’s definitely different! I like it, especially the blue part. I arrived in the CryptoDATA RNF MotoGP Team with a completely fresh mind. Everything is new, not only the colors, and I’m very happy to come here and try to have fun on the bike again. My main goal this year is to come back with a smile on my face. I’m really happy to be part of the CryptoDATA RNF Team MotoGP, because I think I have the best opportunities here. With the Aprilia RS-GP we have a nice bike. They did a great job, I’m really happy. We did a good job in Sepang and Portimao and now I’m really excited to start the season”.

Raúl Fernández, RNF Racing See also Liverpool, terrible: thrashes the third and loses with one of the coleros, video

1/12 Photo by: RNF Racing Miguel Oliveira, RNF Racing

2/12 Photo by: RNF Racing Miguel Oliveira, RNF Racing

3/12 Photo by: RNF Racing Miguel Oliveira, RNF Racing

4/12 Photo by: RNF Racing Bike of Miguel Oliveira, RNF Racing

5/12 Photo by: RNF Racing Raúl Fernández, RNF Racing

6/12 Photo by: RNF Racing Raúl Fernández, RNF Racing

7/12 Photo by: RNF Racing Raúl Fernández, RNF Racing

8/12 Photo by: RNF Racing Raúl Fernández, Miguel Oliveira, RNF Racing

9/12 Photo by: RNF Racing Miguel Oliveira, RNF Racing

10/12 Photo by: RNF Racing Raúl Fernández, RNF Racing

11/12 See also Live matches on TV for this Monday, May 2 Photo by: RNF Racing RNF Racing bikes

12/12 Photo by: RNF Racing

Finally, Razali expresses his satisfaction and the desire to start this new adventure: “I am excited to start the new season with a renewed spirit and with the new colors that reflect the new CryptoDATA RNF MotoGP Team. As a team, we are committed to making changes and breaking the mold of the sport. We have partnered with CryptoDATA to bring cutting edge technology to the sport and help us stay at the forefront of innovation. But beyond our partnership, we are focused on bringing our unique approach to racing, with a team culture that emphasizes excellence, determination, passion and a desire to be different.”

“The CryptoDATA RNF MotoGP Team represents an exciting new chapter for the team and for the sport, we are eager to see where the future takes us. Ultimately, we believe that with our like-minded partners on board with us, we are well positioned for success and to make our mark on the sport.Now that we focus on innovating and pushing the envelope, we are sure to bring fresh excitement and energy to the world of motorcycle racing this season,” concludes Razali.

We won’t have to wait long before seeing the Aprilia RS-GPs in action, because already this weekend the race will take place in Portimao, where the 2023 MotoGP season will begin.