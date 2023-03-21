This weekend, the MotoGP kicks off with a new season full of many new features and with a totally renewed format to give space to the Sprint Race, the introduction that caused the most sensation. However, in a 2023 full of new projects, there is one constant that celebrates its 48th year in the world championship this year: Brembo. The braking system supplier has renewed its trust with the 11 teams in the premier class, who rely on the Bergamo-based company for high levels of performance, reliability and safety.

Brembo will supply a wide range of technical solutions that each rider will be able to exploit based on the driving needs and the track on which he will race. All the riders on the grid will use the GP4, the new 4-piston caliper dedicated to the MotoGP championship introduced in 2020: it is an aluminum monobloc caliper entirely machined from solid, with 4-piston radial connection. The GP4, in addition to being characterized by an extreme design – the presence of wings on the external body – has an innovative design: it is an amplified caliper with an anti-drag system. The caliper is characterized by a system which allows the braking torque to be amplified: this peculiarity, during the braking action, makes it possible to generate a force which is added to that created by the hydraulic pressure of the brake fluid on the pistons. Therefore, with the same force on the rider’s lever, the braking torque is amplified.

The anti-drag system instead allows, thanks to a spring device, to greatly reduce the residual torque phenomenon and avoid contact between pads and disc in the absence of pressure in the system: this avoids the formation of unwanted forces which tend to slow down the bike unintentionally.

Brembo carbon disc options for MotoGP teams Photo by: Brembo

With reference instead to the discs, Brembo offers the teams a wide choice of carbon brake discs: five disc geometries and each disc geometry with two material specifications (High Mass and Standard), for a total of ten solutions. Most riders should stick to 340mm diameter discs, dividing themselves between High Mass (high end) and Standard Mass (low end). However, some teams will continue to use the Standard and High Mass 320 mm discs. Of these five geometries, the two ventilated disc options deserve special mention which, respectively, have a diameter of 340 mm and 355 mm: the latter is the most recent novelty introduced by Brembo starting from the 2022 championship. two solutions designed ad hoc so that the teams can use them on circuits that are expected to be very severe for the braking system such as Spielberg, Motegi, Sepang or Buriram. See also What is the super ballon d'or? The prize that Lionel Messi is missing The thickness of the discs, regardless of the diameter, is 8 mm, while the weight varies between 1kg and 1.4kg depending on the diameter and the specification used. Overall, between the front wheel and rear wheel, the MotoGP braking system weighs around 5.5 kg. The operating temperature of the carbon disc must be between 250° and 850°. Brembo recalls that carbon ensures a triple advantage: reduction of unsprung masses, identical friction coefficient from start to finish and absence of residual torque problems that can afflict steel discs.