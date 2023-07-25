As already anticipated a few days ago by Motorsport.com, Cal Crutchlow will compete in the Japanese Grand Prix as a wild card. The Briton will return to racing on the M1 and will do so on the Motegi track, in Yamaha’s home race with the YAMALUBE RS4GP Racing Team. Cructhlow has been the official tester of the Iwata manufacturer since 2021 and will already be carrying out a test in August to prepare for the race that he will contest from 29 September to 1 October.

This will be Cal’s first wild card race since he was an official tester: in fact, his race appearances in recent years were due to substitutions, taking part in 10 grands prix between 2021 and 2022. Support from the Test Team will be essential for Yamaha, considering the difficult period it is going through. In fact, in the absence of a satellite team, the Iwata company is taking measures with the official duo formed by Fabio Quartararo and Franco Morbidelli, who will be supported by Crutchlow in Japan.

Cal Crutchlow, YAMALUBE RS4GP Racing Team Photo by: Yamaha MotoGP

In the official announcement of Cal’s presence at Motegi, Yamaha also unveiled the livery with which he will take to the track. He looks a bit different than the two M1s of the factory team: black and blue stand out, as does the team of Quartararo and Morbidelli. However, Crutchlow’s Yamaha has some red and white details that pick up on the old and classic Yamaha livery a bit.

“I am delighted to have the opportunity to race at Motegi with the YAMALUBE RS4GP Racing Team,” Crutchlow explains. “As Yamaha’s official tester, I do everything I can to develop the M1. The Grand Prix in Japan is a good opportunity to test prototype components in a race setting. I am looking forward to working with the YAMALUBE RS4GP Racing Team, starting with a test we will do in August. I’m sure we’ll be fine together. We will work hard to collect as much information as possible for Yamaha.”

Kazutoshi Seki, YMC MotoGP Project Leader, says: “I believe this wild card will be a significant turning point in improving the performance of the YZR-M1. The engineers are working very hard and Cal’s participation in the Japanese GP helps to improve the YZR-M1 for the factory team, not only for this season but also for next.”