The 2023 MotoGP pre-season ended with the two days of testing in Portimao and things will soon start to get serious. The world championship will start the weekend from 24 to 26 March on the same track with the Portuguese Grand Prix. By collecting the best times of each rider, we formed what would be the starting grid, clarifying that it is only a data recovery and that it does not mean anything concrete.
No, with this article we are not making a prediction of what the starting grid will be like, even if it seems clear that Ducati is the team and the brand to beat. It must be considered that in the tests everyone follows a work program and nobody knows what the opponent is looking for. But, with the best times in the Algarve, this would be the 2023 MotoGP grid.
The riders and teams who completed the most laps in the 2023 MotoGP tests at Portimao
As for kilometres, Yamaha has accumulated the most kilometers by completing more laps with the two factory riders over the two test days at Portimao.
Franco Morbidelli was the rider who completed the most laps on both day one (95, five more than Quartararo) and day two (89, one lap more than the Frenchman). On the other hand, Fabio Di Giannantonio (unfit for the crash on Day 1) and Stefan Bradl only rode on Saturday, so they didn’t set any laps on the second day.
And if you want to see the times day by day…
Times and positions of the first day of MotoGP 2023 testing in Portimao
|Position
|Pilot
|Motorcycle
|Time
|1
|I’m sorry Bagnaia
|DUCATI
|1’38.771
|2
|Luca Marini
|DUCATI
|0.234
|3
|Maverick Viñales
|APRILIA
|0.254
|4
|Alex Marquez
|DUCATI
|0.565
|5
|Raúl Fernández
|APRILIA
|0.689
|6
|Miguel Oliveira
|APRILIA
|0.695
|7
|Marco Bezzecchi
|DUCATI
|0.837
|8
|Fabio Quartararo
|YAMAHA
|0.843
|9
|Fabio Di Giannantonio
|DUCATI
|0.870
|10
|Jorge Martin
|DUCATI
|0.872
|11
|Alex Rins
|HONDA
|0.875
|12
|Aleix Espargarò
|APRILIA
|0.877
|13
|Johann Zarco
|DUCATI
|0.945
|14
|Joan Mir
|HONDA
|1.005
|15
|Brad Binder
|KTM
|1.152
|16
|Jack Miller
|KTM
|1.216
|17
|Aeneas Bastianini
|DUCATI
|1,238
|18
|Stefan Bradl
|HONDA
|1,391
|19
|Marc Márquez
|HONDA
|1,399
|20
|Michael Pirro
|DUCATI
|1,565
|21
|Franco Morbidelli
|YAMAHA
|1,643
|22
|Pol Espargaro
|KTM
|1,736
|23
|Takaaki Nakagami
|HONDA
|1,871
|24
|Augusto Fernández
|KTM
|2,000
Times and positions of the second day of MotoGP 2023 testing in Portimao
|Position
|Pilot
|Motorcycle
|Time
|1
|I’m sorry Bagnaia
|DUCATI
|1’37,968
|2
|Johann Zarco
|DUCATI
|0.296
|3
|Fabio Quartararo
|YAMAHA
|0.334
|4
|Luca Marini
|DUCATI
|0.342
|5
|Marco Bezzecchi
|DUCATI
|0.383
|6
|Aeneas Bastianini
|DUCATI
|0.405
|7
|Alex Marquez
|DUCATI
|0.434
|8
|Jorge Martin
|DUCATI
|0.466
|9
|Brad Binder
|KTM
|0.512
|10
|Aleix Espargarò
|APRILIA
|0.601
|11
|Miguel Oliveira
|APRILIA
|0.616
|12
|Maverick Viñales
|APRILIA
|0.710
|13
|Joan Mir
|HONDA
|0.794
|14
|Marc Márquez
|HONDA
|0.810
|15
|Alex Rins
|HONDA
|0.814
|16
|Raúl Fernández
|APRILIA
|0.886
|17
|Jack Miller
|KTM
|0.941
|18
|Pol Espargaro
|KTM
|1.006
|19
|Franco Morbidelli
|YAMAHA
|1,098
|20
|Takaaki Nakagami
|HONDA
|1,341
|21
|Augusto Fernández
|KTM
|1,699
|22
|Michael Pirro
|DUCATI
|2.131
