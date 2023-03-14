The 2023 MotoGP pre-season ended with the two days of testing in Portimao and things will soon start to get serious. The world championship will start the weekend from 24 to 26 March on the same track with the Portuguese Grand Prix. By collecting the best times of each rider, we formed what would be the starting grid, clarifying that it is only a data recovery and that it does not mean anything concrete.

No, with this article we are not making a prediction of what the starting grid will be like, even if it seems clear that Ducati is the team and the brand to beat. It must be considered that in the tests everyone follows a work program and nobody knows what the opponent is looking for. But, with the best times in the Algarve, this would be the 2023 MotoGP grid.

The riders and teams who completed the most laps in the 2023 MotoGP tests at Portimao

As for kilometres, Yamaha has accumulated the most kilometers by completing more laps with the two factory riders over the two test days at Portimao.

Franco Morbidelli was the rider who completed the most laps on both day one (95, five more than Quartararo) and day two (89, one lap more than the Frenchman). On the other hand, Fabio Di Giannantonio (unfit for the crash on Day 1) and Stefan Bradl only rode on Saturday, so they didn’t set any laps on the second day.

And if you want to see the times day by day…

Times and positions of the first day of MotoGP 2023 testing in Portimao

Position Pilot Motorcycle Time 1 I'm sorry Bagnaia DUCATI 1'38.771 2 Luca Marini DUCATI 0.234 3 Maverick Viñales APRILIA 0.254 4 Alex Marquez DUCATI 0.565 5 Raúl Fernández APRILIA 0.689 6 Miguel Oliveira APRILIA 0.695 7 Marco Bezzecchi DUCATI 0.837 8 Fabio Quartararo YAMAHA 0.843 9 Fabio Di Giannantonio DUCATI 0.870 10 Jorge Martin DUCATI 0.872 11 Alex Rins HONDA 0.875 12 Aleix Espargarò APRILIA 0.877 13 Johann Zarco DUCATI 0.945 14 Joan Mir HONDA 1.005 15 Brad Binder KTM 1.152 16 Jack Miller KTM 1.216 17 Aeneas Bastianini DUCATI 1,238 18 Stefan Bradl HONDA 1,391 19 Marc Márquez HONDA 1,399 20 Michael Pirro DUCATI 1,565 21 Franco Morbidelli YAMAHA 1,643 22 Pol Espargaro KTM 1,736 23 Takaaki Nakagami HONDA 1,871 24 Augusto Fernández KTM 2,000

Times and positions of the second day of MotoGP 2023 testing in Portimao

Position Pilot Motorcycle Time 1 I’m sorry Bagnaia DUCATI 1’37,968 2 Johann Zarco DUCATI 0.296 3 Fabio Quartararo YAMAHA 0.334 4 Luca Marini DUCATI 0.342 5 Marco Bezzecchi DUCATI 0.383 6 Aeneas Bastianini DUCATI 0.405 7 Alex Marquez DUCATI 0.434 8 Jorge Martin DUCATI 0.466 9 Brad Binder KTM 0.512 10 Aleix Espargarò APRILIA 0.601 11 Miguel Oliveira APRILIA 0.616 12 Maverick Viñales APRILIA 0.710 13 Joan Mir HONDA 0.794 14 Marc Márquez HONDA 0.810 15 Alex Rins HONDA 0.814 16 Raúl Fernández APRILIA 0.886 17 Jack Miller KTM 0.941 18 Pol Espargaro KTM 1.006 19 Franco Morbidelli YAMAHA 1,098 20 Takaaki Nakagami HONDA 1,341 21 Augusto Fernández KTM 1,699 22 Michael Pirro DUCATI 2.131