The Ducati Pramac is revealed: away with the white, the bike will be purple, black and red

Only she was missing Ducati of the Prima team Pramac Racing. The GP24 was also revealed in the Sakhir F1 paddock (in Bahrain), which will be driven by Jorge Martin and Franco Morbidelli and promises to be the fiercest rival of the twin bike of “Pecco” Bagnaia and Enea Bastianini.

Ducati Pramac, all photos

These are the photos of the Ducati Pramac. Clear change in livery compared to last year: the white disappears, in favor of a purple, black and red color.

Pramac was the team that put the Factory team in difficulty the most in 2023, with Martin capable of obtaining 13 seasonal successes (nine in the Sprints, four in the grand prix), which rise to 14 also counting Johann Zarco's success at Phillip Island.

With one more year of experience, Martin will certainly be even more ready to fight the supremacy of Bagnaia, world champion for the last two seasons. In 2023 Martinator he was significantly more consistent but took a few too many races to reach the ideal feeling with the bike.