There is no respite for MotoGP in this first phase of the 2022 season. The Portuguese Grand Prix was held only yesterday, with Fabio Quartararo’s first victory of the season, but it is already time to look to the next weekend, because Jerez de la Frontera will stage the sixth round of the season, the Spanish Grand Prix.

The success of Portimao allowed the Yamaha rider to go and take the top of the world rankings, in cohabitation with Alex Rins, author of a sensational comeback that brought his Suzuki from 23rd place on the grid to the fourth final. But also pay attention to Aleix Espargaro and Aprilia, who with the podium on Sunday came close to the definitive loss of concessions, but also to the top of the standings, only three points away.

Last year on the Andalusian track we witnessed a two-sided race: at first there was an undisputed domination of Quartararo, but in the final laps “El Diablo” was forced to slow down due to a compartment syndrome problem . In the end, therefore, the party was a surprise for Ducati, with a sensational 1-2 signed by Jack Miller and Pecco Bagnaia.

Two riders who will surely try to redeem themselves this weekend. The Australian is in fact a veteran of the accident that eliminated him and Joan Mir while they were fighting for the podium. The Piedmontese, on the other hand, from the bad fall of Q1 on Saturday, from which he came out with a battered shoulder and with 25th place on the grid, which he then turned into an eighth under the checkered flag. Staying at Ducati, Enea Bastianini will also want to do it again, since he fell and thus lost the leadership.

But also at Honda there will certainly be a great desire for revenge, because the best of the RC213Vs did not go beyond 6th place in Portimao. Then we must not forget that Marc Marquez certainly has an account with the Andalusian track, where his ordeal began two years ago.

MotoGP 2022: the times of the Spanish Grand Prix

Historically, the arrival in Jerez de la Frontera represents the beginning of the European season. This year we started from Portimao, but actually the Andalusian stage will be the first that will have no time zone with respect to Europe, so we will return to the traditional format, with Moto2 going to the track after the MotoGP on both Friday and Saturday, but then on Sunday he will race at 12:20, before the premier class, which will start at 14. In Jerez there will also be the first round of the MotoE, which with its new format will play two races, one on Saturday and one on Sunday.

Friday 29th April

FP1 MotoE: 8: 25-8: 45

FP1 Moto3: 9: 00-9: 40

FP1 MotoGP: 9: 55-10: 40

FP1 Moto2: 10: 55-11: 35

FP2 MotoE: 12: 35-12: 55

FP2 Moto3: 13: 15-13: 55

FP2 MotoGP: 14: 10-14: 55

FP2 Moto2: 15: 10-15: 50

MotoE qualifications: 16: 50-17: 20

Saturday 30th April

FP3 Moto3: 9: 00-9: 40

FP3 MotoGP: 9: 55-10: 40

FP3 Moto2: 10: 55-11: 35

Moto3 qualifications: 12: 35-13: 15

FP4 MotoGP: 13: 30-14: 00

MotoGP qualifications: 14: 10-14: 50

Moto2 qualifications: 15: 10-15: 50

Race 1 MotoE: 16:15

Sunday 1st May

Moto3 Warm-Up: 9: 00-9: 10

Moto2 Warm-Up: 9: 20-9: 30

MotoGP Warm-Up: 9: 40-10: 00

Moto3 Race: 11:00 am

Moto2 race: 12:20

MotoGP race: 14:00

Race 2 MotoE: 15:30

MotoGP 2022: how can I see the Spanish GP



Sky Sport MotoGP HD (Sky Channel 208) and Now: full live coverage of all the weekend sessions (with the exception of the MotoE free practice sessions).

TV8 HD (digital terrestrial channel 8): live of qualifications and races of all classes.

MotoGP 2022: the LIVE of Motorsport.com of the GP of Portugal

Saturday 30th April

FP4 and MotoGP Qualifying: from 13:00

Sunday 1st May



MotoGP race: from 13:30