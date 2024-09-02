MotoGP returns to Italy for its second round of a season that will be special, given that in two weeks the Misano World Circuit will repeat its success with the Emilia Romagna Grand Prix, which will replace the Kazakhstan Grand Prix, which was cancelled due to force majeure.

In the meantime, however, we begin with the traditional Grand Prix of San Marini and the Riviera di Rimini, which comes after a Grand Prix of Aragon that left some important marks on the season. The first is the return to victory of Marc Marquez, who on a circuit that offered very little grip due to the new asphalt brought out all his sensitivity to place a beautiful double.

For the Gresini Racing rider, it was not only his first win on a Ducati, but also the one that ended a 1,043-day drought, when he won right here in Misano during the 2021 Emilia Romagna Grand Prix. After his return to success, it is safe to bet that the eight-time world champion will want to try to get back on top right away, starting this weekend in Romagna, perhaps playing the role of referee in the dispute between Jorge Martin and Pecco Bagnaia.

The second sign left by the Aragon weekend is the turning point in the title race. Upon arrival in Spain, the Italian had a 5-point advantage, while now he finds himself having to chase by 23 points after a very disappointing weekend. “Martinator” managed to maximize his efforts with two second places behind a seemingly unbeatable Marquez, while Pecco left Aragon with a paltry one point.

In the Sprint, he was probably affected by a front tyre that didn’t work properly, finishing only ninth. In the long race, however, after a bad start on the dirtier side of the grid, he climbed up to fourth position and then had a much-discussed incident with Alex Marquez while he was battling for the podium, in which he also risked a lot by staying under the GP23 of the Gresini Racing rider, but fortunately he only suffered some bruises.

Apparently, the Piedmontese should have no problems this weekend and for him it would be important, given that he has a special relationship with the track named after Marco Simoncelli, on which he won both in 2021 and 2022. Among other things, it is curious that just like a year ago he arrives there immediately after being the victim of a bad accident, because in 2023 he was recovering from the pile-up at the start in Barcelona and had arrived in Romagna with a rather sore leg, having to settle for two third places.

In addition to the three most anticipated riders, however, there are many who will want to do well on their home track. And the first that come to mind are Enea Bastianini and Marco Bezzecchi, born and raised a few kilometers from the track, who have always been very fast at Misano. But it is also a special race for Aprilia, being the second home race. Without forgetting that KTM, Yamaha and Honda had the opportunity to do a private test on this track just a couple of weeks ago.

Below, you can find the full schedule as well as the TV and Motorsport.com LIVE schedule.

MotoGP 2024: San Marino Grand Prix schedule



The San Marino and Riviera di Rimini Grand Prix will be held with the traditional European MotoGP format, so with the Sprint starting at 3:00 pm on Saturday and the long race starting at 2:00 pm on Sunday. This weekend will be particularly important for MotoE, because it is the final round of the season: Misano will therefore award the world champion crown of the electric series.

MotoGP 2024: discover the Misano circuit

The Misano circuit, built in 1972, has undergone several changes to become one of the most iconic on the calendar. Traditionally the “home” of Valentino Rossi (the track is very close to Tavullia) and other riders from the region, it is one of the Italian circuits on the calendar, and is a favorite among both grid members and fans.

Home to the Italian Grand Prix in the 1980s and 1990s, it now hosts the San Marino GP (and in two weeks, due to the cancellation of other events, will host the Emilia Romagna GP), and underwent a major renovation in 2007.

At 4.2 km, Misano is one of the shortest tracks on the MotoGP calendar, because the races here will be quite long in terms of laps. The MotoGP race on Sunday will be 27 laps, while the Sprint race on Saturday will be 13 laps. In addition, the Moto2 race will be 22 laps and the Moto3 race will be 20 laps, both on Sunday.