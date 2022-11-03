Victory 2nd 3rd 4th 5th 6th 7th 8th 9th 10 ° 11 ° 12 ° 13 ° 14 ° 15 ° 25 pts 20 pts 16 pts 13 pts 11 pts 10 pts 9 pts 8 pts 7 pts 6 pts 5 pts 4 pts 3 pts 2 pts 1 pt

A small chance for Quartararo

Fabio Quartararo may have postponed the fight to the last Grand Prix by finishing on the podium in Malaysia, but he knows his chances of winning a second consecutive world title are very slim and it would be an incredible scenario. Furthermore, the Valencia circuit is not known to be congenial to Yamaha, despite Franco Morbidelli’s victory in 2020.

Last year, Pecco Bagnaia won here ahead of Jorge Martin and Jack Miller, who completed an all-Ducati podium, with the Frenchman finishing fifth. In 2020, El Diablo he finished the first race on the Ricardo Tormo circuit in 14th place and crashed in the second, but at the time the Piedmontese hadn’t done much better, crashing the first time before finishing the second race in 11th position. It is worth noting that Quartararo took the podium in 2019.

It is obviously difficult to make a real comparison, since the situations are now so different. The bikes have evolved, as have the riders. Based on this 2022 season alone, the Frenchman’s latest success dates back to the German Grand Prix at the end of June. With the exception of the Japanese GP in which he crashed, Bagnaia has always finished ahead of him, as well as having accumulated eight podiums out of the nine races disputed in this period, including five wins. The statistics are clearly in favor of the Ducati rider, but obviously anything can happen in the race.

A reversal of roles at the end

Throughout the first part of the season it seemed that Pecco Bagnaia might not be able to undermine Quartararo for the world fight, despite being heralded as the favorite. In fact, he had accumulated many mistakes and committed missteps.

After Enea Bastianini and Aleix Espargaró, the Yamaha rider, always constant at the beginning of the year, took the lead of the championship in Portimao, despite the equal points with Álex Rins. From then on, he has widened the gap and secured a relatively comfortable edge. Only tenth after the Portuguese GP, Bagnaia was still far from being able to really think about the title and when his gap reached 91 points in the German GP he seemed almost out of the game.

But the Italian suddenly reversed the situation and started dominating in the next race in the Netherlands and has been on the podium ever since, apart from another mistake at Motegi. In the Australian GP he was just two points behind Quartararo and then took control of the championship to extend his lead in Malaysia, despite the Frenchman’s third place finish.

