MotoGP has fully defined the collective test program for the 2023 season. As had already been announced several months ago, this year we will go back to racing in Valencia just two days after the end of the championship, with the possibility of already attending several changes of shirt.

Compared to the past, the difference is that the Ricardo Tormo will only have one day of testing, which will be staged on the Tuesday following the Grand Prix, therefore on November 8th.

As already announced, the two locations for the pre-season tests of the premier class will be Sepang as usual and Portimao, which in 2023 will take the place of Qatar as the opening stage of the World Championship. But now we also have the dates available.

The first contact will be the traditional shakedown reserved for rookies and test drivers, which will be staged on the Malaysian track from 5 to 7 February. After a two-day break, from the 10th of the same month the Sepang International Circuit will be available to all teams and riders for three days, up to and including 12 February.

Afterwards there will be almost a month’s break, which will serve the teams to work on the 2023 prototypes and finalize them in view of the start of the World Championship, scheduled for the last Sunday in March. On 11 and 12 March, however, the Algarve circuit will also host the last two test days of the pre-season.

In addition, the dates of the two tests in the season have also been made official, which will be held after the Spanish and San Marino Grand Prix, with one day each. The teams will therefore work in Jerez on 1 May, while on 11 September they will be on track at Misano.

Below is the full 2023 test schedule:

November 8, 2022: Valencia

5-7 February 2023: Shakedown Sepang

10-12 February 2023: Sepang

11-12 March 2023: Portimao

May 1, 2023: Jerez

11 September 2023: Misano