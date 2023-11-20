Everything is ready for the grand finale of the 2023 MotoGP in Valencia. For the second year in a row, it is the Ricardo Tormo Circuit in Cheste that decides the fate of the premier class world title, with the two Ducati riders Pecco Bagnaia and Jorge Martin arriving at the final round of the championship separated from each other by 21 points.

A gap which theoretically gives the reigning world champion the opportunity to close the score already in Saturday’s Sprint, if he manages to score four more points than his Prima Pramac Racing rival. In fact, if the gap opened to 25 points, “Martinator” would not be able to match Pecco’s six seasonal victories in long races.

Given the track record of the Madrilenian in the short races on Saturday (he won 8 out of 18), however, one would think that this is a complicated scenario and that therefore everything could be decided in Sunday’s race. Net of the fact that Jorge will necessarily be called upon to attack because, barring mistakes from his rival, he would need a double or almost a double to hope to be able to turn the tide of the championship.

Being historically the final stage of the World Championship, Valencia is also the stage of great farewells. In 2021 it was Valentino Rossi’s turn, who ended his MotoGP career at Ricardo Tormo. This time, however, the last chapter of the story between Honda and Marc Marquez will be written, who together won six titles between 2013 and 2019, given that the rider from Cervera has already promised himself to Gresini Racing and that from the tests next Tuesday he will already be riding the Ducati.

Final catwalk also for Moto2 and Moto3, which however have already written their verdicts for 2023, with the titles assigned respectively to Pedro Acosa and, not without some controversy for his conduct in Qatar, to Jaume Masia.

Below, here is the complete program of the weekend, as well as the television and LIVE programming from Motorsport.com.

Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images Jorge Martin, Pramac Racing

MotoGP 2023: the times of the Grand Prix of the Valencian Community



After seven consecutive Grands Prix outside Europe, MotoGP returns to the old continent for the grand finale in Valencia and the format is the traditional one this year. The only difference is that, thanks to the coincidence with Formula 1, the long race of the premier class will start at 3pm on Sunday, therefore at the same time as the Sprint on Saturday.

Friday 24 November



FP1 Moto3: 9:00-9:35

FP1 Moto2: 9:50-10:30

FP1 MotoGP: 10.45am-11.30am

FP2 Moto3: 1.15pm-1.50pm

FP2 Moto2: 2.05pm-2.45pm

P MotoGP: 3pm-4pm

Saturday 25 November



FP3 Moto3: 8:40-9:10

FP3 Moto2: 9:25-9:55

FP2 MotoGP: 10.10am-10.40am

MotoGP Qualifying: 10.50am-11.30am

Moto3 Qualifying: 12.50-13.30

Moto2 Qualifying: 1.45pm-2.25pm

Sprint MotoGP: 3pm

Sunday 26 November



MotoGP Warm-Up: 10.40-10.50

Moto3 race: 12:00 pm

Moto2 race: 1.15pm

MotoGP race: 3pm

MotoGP 2023: how can I watch the Valencian Community Grand Prix



Sky Sport MotoGP HD (Sky channel 208) and Now: complete live broadcast of all the weekend sessions and MotoGP, Moto2 and Moto3 races.

TV8 HD (channel 8 of digital terrestrial): live coverage of qualifying and the MotoGP Sprint on Saturday. Postponement of the races of the three classes to Sunday (Moto3 race 2.00 pm; Moto2 race 3.20 pm; MotoGP race 5.00 pm).

MotoGP 2023: Motorsport.com’s LIVE coverage of the Valencian Community Grand Prix



Saturday 25 November



MotoGP Qualifying: from 10.20am

Sprint MotoGP: from 2.30pm

Sunday 25 November



MotoGP race: from 2.30pm

Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images Marc Marquez, Repsol Honda Team

MotoGP 2023: let’s discover the Valencia circuit

The Ricardo Tormo circuit in Cheste, Valencia, was completed in 1999 and has hosted the MotoGP World Championship continuously since then. It is located 25 kilometers from Valencia and next Sunday it will host the 25th edition of the GP of the Valencian Community, in what will be a real celebration.

At Ricardo Tormo it turns anti-clockwise, has a length of 4.01 km on the track configured for the World Motorcycle Championship, with a straight of 876 meters and a width of 12 metres. It has 14 curves, of which 5 are right and 9 are left.

The grandstands of the Ricardo Tormo in Valencia have a capacity of 150,000 spectators and most of the track is visible from the grandstands.

The final race of the 2023 MotoGP year, Sunday’s Valencia GP main event will be a 27-lap event, while Saturday’s Sprint will be a 13-lap race. In Moto2, the race will be 22 laps of the Valencia circuit, while Moto3 will be a 20-lap race.