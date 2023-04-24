After the American trip, the MotoGP returns to the Old Continent to begin the European phase of the season, which as per tradition kicks off with the Spanish Grand Prix in Jerez de la Frontera.

A race that often ends up giving the championship some turning points: just think that last year it was in Andalusia that Pecco Bagnaia conquered the first of the seven victories that launched him towards the conquest of the title. And even 12 months ago, like now, he had to redeem a start in which he had made a few too many mistakes.

But in 2020 it was also the race that marked Marc Marquez’s career, with the injury that tormented him until last year, forcing him to undergo four operations. Right on the front of the Honda rider there is the curiosity to understand if he will finally return after the thumb injury in Portimao, but also how the story of the double long lap penalty linked to that accident will end, currently suspended pending the final verdict of the Court of Appeal.

Just as another who will want to come back and start leaving his mark, and not only on his physique, is Enea Bastianini. The Ducati rider broke a scapula in the first Sprint of the season and for this reason he is still at zero in the standings, impatient to get back on the saddle of his Desmosedici GP.

If we add Fabio Quartararo struggling with a less competitive Yamaha than expected, but fresh from his first podium of 2023 in Austin, it’s easy to understand why an outsider like Marco Bezzecchi is at the top of the standings at the moment. However, we can bet that with the grit with which he has started this championship, the rider of the Mooney VR46 will sell his life dearly in Jerez as well. After the beautiful victory in Texas, the first for Honda in a year and a half, Alex Rins will certainly want to continue to amaze too.

Below are the times, the television programming and the Motosport.com LIVE programming for this fourth round of the MotoGP season.

Marco Bezzecchi, VR46 Racing Team Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

MotoGP 2023: the times of the Spanish Grand Prix (Italian time)

With the introduction of the new format, which requires the MotoGP to be on track last on each day of the weekend, no particular changes are foreseen, even more so when returning to the European time zone. However, Sunday’s program in Jerez will start an hour later than usual to avoid coincidences with F1 racing in Baku. This means that the most awaited race, the MotoGP one, will start at 3 pm, just like Saturday’s Sprint.

Friday 28th April



FP1 Moto3: 9:00-9:35

FP1 Moto2: 9:50-10:30

MotoGP FP1: 10:45-11:30

FP2 Moto3: 1.15pm-1.50pm

FP2 Moto2: 14:05-14:45

MotoGP FP2: 15:00-16:00

Saturday 29th April



FP3 Moto3: 8:40-9:10

FP3 Moto2: 9:25-9:55

MotoGP FP3: 10:10-10:40

MotoGP Qualifying: 10:50-11:30

Moto3 qualifying: 12:50-13:30

Moto2 qualifying: 1.45pm-2.25pm

MotoGP sprints: 3pm

Sunday 30th April



MotoGP warm-up: 10:45-10:55

Moto3 race: 12:00 pm

Moto2 race: 1:15 pm

MotoGP race: 3pm

MotoGP 2023: how can I see the Spanish GP



Sky Sport MotoGP HD (Sky Channel 208) and Now: Full live coverage of all weekend sessions.

TV8 HD (channel 8 of digital terrestrial): live coverage of qualifying, the Sprint on Saturday and the three Sunday races.

MotoGP 2023: LIVE from Motorsport.com of the Spanish GP



Saturday 29th April



MotoGP Qualifying: from 10:20

MotoGP sprints: from 2.30 pm

Sunday 30th April



MotoGP race: from 2.30 pm

Alex Rins, LCR Honda Team Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

MotoGP 2023: let’s discover the Jerez circuit

The legendary Circuito de Jerez, well known by almost all the drivers of the three categories, has a total length of 4.42 kilometres. It has a total of 13 corners, 5 left and 8 right. The finish straight, the longest, is just over 600 meters long.

The MotoGP race, which takes place on Sunday afternoon at 15:00, will have a total of 25 laps. The Sprint, scheduled for Saturday at the same time, will be 12 laps, while the Moto3 and Moto2 will complete 21 and 19 laps respectively.

Runway length

4.42km Track width

11m Curves 13 (5 left, 8 right) Longer straight

607 m

MotoGP 2023: the Jerez track records

The rider with the most victories on this circuit is Valentino Rossi. The nine-time world champion has won seven times at the Jerez circuit. He also took 5 pole positions, tied with Jorge Lorenzo. Behind him, with the most MotoGP victories, are Michael Doohan, with 4, and Dani Pedrosa, with 3, who will return to racing this weekend with a wild card on the KTM.