Having archived the trip to Qatar, MotoGP is preparing to begin the European phase of the 2024 season from Portimao (in the middle, however, there will be the interlude of the third round in Austin). In Lusail, as predicted, the Ducati GP24s dominated, with Pecco Bagnaia winning the long race and Jorge Martin taking the Sprint instead, confirming a bit what had been the trend of the past season.

A year ago the Algarve circuit hosted the inaugural stage of the championship, which ended with a double for the reigning world champion, who returns here as the leader and therefore certainly with very high expectations.

However, be careful not to underestimate Brad Binder and the KTM, because in Qatar they were able to be a real thorn in the side of the Ducatis, with a double second place which at the moment is worth second place also in the world championship standings. A statement that also applies to Aprilia, with Aleix Espargaro who in the Sunday race was unable to confirm the good things he had shown, especially in the second part of the Sprint, which ended on the lowest step of the podium.

But it's a safe bet that Marc Marquez will also want to try to go after his first podium aboard the Gresini Racing Ducati after only coming close to it in Lusail. And Portimao is certainly more of a track for him than the Qatari track, on which he had never been particularly competitive even when he was a real steamroller.

There will then be an opportunity to try to weigh the progress of Honda and Yamaha also on a track that we could define as more traditional, which has a layout with very varied curves that can allow us to better understand the behavior of the bike.

Below, you will find the complete program of the weekend as well as the television and LIVE programming from Motorsport.com.

Aleix Espargaro, Aprilia Racing Team Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

MotoGP 2024: the Portuguese Grand Prix times



Portimao hosts the second round of the MotoGP season and the most important news is the debut of MotoE for 2024, with the two races of the electric World Championship which will take place on Saturday. For the rest, the format is the traditional one that was introduced with the advent of the Sprints, however taking into account the time zone that separates us from the Algarve. This means that the short race will start on Saturday when it will be 4pm in Italy and the Sunday one will start at 3pm.

Friday 22 March



FP1 MotoE: 9.30-9.45am

FP1 Moto3: 10:00-10:35

FP1 Moto2: 10.50am-11.30am

FP1 MotoGP: 11.45am-12.30pm

FP2 MotoE: 1.35pm-1.50pm

FP2 Moto3: 2.15pm-2.50pm

FP2 Moto2: 3.05pm-3.45pm

FP2 MotoGP: 4pm-5pm

MotoE Qualifying: 6pm-6.30pm

Saturday 23 March



FP3 Moto3: 09.40-10.10

FP3 Moto2: 10.25am-10.55am

P MotoGP: 11.10am-11.40am

MotoGP Qualifying: 11.50am-12.30pm

MotoE Race 1: 1.15pm

Moto3 Qualifying: 1.50pm-2.30pm

Moto2 Qualifying: 2.45pm-3.25pm

Sprint MotoGP: 4:00 pm

MotoE Race 2: 5.10pm

Sunday 24 March



MotoGP Warm-Up: 10.40-10.50

Moto3 race: 12:00 pm

Moto2 race: 1.15pm

MotoGP race: 3pm

MotoGP 2024: how can I watch the Portuguese Grand Prix



Sky Sport MotoGP HD (Sky channel 208) and Now: complete live broadcast of all the weekend sessions and MotoGP, Moto2 and Moto3 races. Live coverage of the MotoE races.

TV8 HD (channel 8 of digital terrestrial): live coverage of qualifying and the MotoGP Sprint on Saturday. The races of the three classes have been postponed to Sunday (Moto3 at 5.15pm; Moto2 at 6.30pm; MotoGP at 8.15pm).

MotoGP 2024: Motorsport.com's LIVE coverage of the Portuguese Grand Prix



Saturday 23 March



MotoGP Qualifying: from 11.20am

Sprint MotoGP: from 3.30pm

Sunday 24 March



MotoGP race: from 2.30pm

The start of the Sprint Race Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

MotoGP 2024: let's discover the Portimao circuit

The Portimao circuit, also known as the Algarve International Circuit, is the track that will host the second round of the 2024 MotoGP. The track entered the MotoGP calendar following the pandemic, in 2020, and has not left it since then . Pilots often travel there for private tests, taking advantage of its peculiarities and the good weather that usually prevails throughout the year.

Being one of the shortest circuits, the MotoGP race will be 25 laps. The Moto2 riders will complete a total of 21 laps, while the Moto3 riders will complete 19. Saturday's MotoGP Sprint will be 12 laps, one more than that of Qatar.