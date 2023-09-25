There are six races left until the end of the 2023 MotoGP season, but anything can still happen. Pecco Bagnaia’s sensational zero in India has completely reopened the games and, for the first time after many races, the reigning world champion finds himself in the position of even losing the world championship leadership in Japan.

The Ducati rider, in fact, will arrive at Motegi with just 13 points of margin over Jorge Martin who is undoubtedly experiencing a great period of form: between Misano and the Buddh International Circuit, the Prima Pramac Racing rider achieved three victories and a second place. If we broaden the scope to the Misano weekend, there are even 53 points recovered by the Madrilenian, who seems truly unstoppable at this stage.

Just as Marco Bezzecchi was unstoppable in India, achieving his third victory of the season and thus managing to reduce the gap against Bagnaia to 44 points. Even for the representative of the Mooney VR46, therefore, the idea of ​​continuing to believe in the title remains concrete, even if we can bet that Pecco will try to react, even if Motegi had marked the only misstep in his world championship comeback in 2022.

The great steps forward shown in India by Yamaha, which brought Fabio Quartararo back to the podium, and Honda, which placed Marc Marquez third in the Sprint and Joan Mir finally in the top 5 in the long race, will have to be re-evaluated for both in the home race . Although probably at Honda this weekend will be important above all to define Marquez’s future, he will have to officially say if he wants to continue with the Japanese or if he will move to the Gresini Racing Ducati.

Below, you will find the complete weekend programme, as well as the television and LIVE programming from Motorsport.com.

Marco Bezzecchi, VR46 Racing Team Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

MotoGP 2023: the Japanese Grand Prix times (Italian time)



After the first ever Indian Grand Prix, which included extended sessions to discover the Buddh International Circuit on Friday, we return to the traditional format for the Japanese Grand Prix. The only thing that changes, and by a lot, is the time zone compared to Europe, because this time it will take a real early rise to follow everything live, with the Sprint and the MotoGP race both starting when they are in Italy 8 in the morning.

Friday 29 September



FP1 Moto3: 2:00-2:35

FP1 Moto2: 2:50-3:30

FP1 MotoGP: 3:45-4:30

FP2 Moto3: 6:15-6:50

FP2 Moto2: 7:05-7:45

P MotoGP: 8:00-9:00

Saturday 30 September



FP3 Moto3: 1:40-2:10

FP3 Moto2: 2:25-2:55

FP2 MotoGP: 3:10-3:40

MotoGP Qualifying: 3:50-4:30

Moto3 Qualifying: 5:50-6:30

Moto2 Qualifying: 6:45-7:25

Sprint MotoGP: 8:00

Sunday 1 October



MotoGP Warm-Up: 3:40-3:50

Moto3 race: 5:00

Moto2 race: 6:15

MotoGP race: 8:00

MotoGP 2023: how can I watch the Japanese Grand Prix



Sky Sport MotoGP HD (Sky Channel 208) and Now: complete live coverage of all the weekend sessions and MotoGP, Moto2 and Moto3 races.

TV8 HD (channel 8 of digital terrestrial): live coverage of qualifying and the Sprint on Saturday. The races of the three classes have been postponed to Sunday (Moto3 at 9:00; Moto2 at 10:30; MotoGP at 12:00).

MotoGP 2023: Motorsport.com’s LIVE coverage of the Japanese Grand Prix



Saturday 30 September



Sprint MotoGP: from 7.30 am

Sunday 1 October



MotoGP race: from 7.30 am