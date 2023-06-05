The three-week stop made the wait for the MotoGP landing at Mugello even greater. The Italian Grand Prix is ​​the first race of a hat-trick leading up to the summer break, so it could be a very important turning point for the continuation of the season.

We arrive in Tuscany with Pecco Bagnaia leading the championship standings, despite the world champion having to deal with three zeros in Sunday’s races in the first five outings.

The Ducati rider suffered a small ankle fracture at Le Mans, but he should recover and Mugello, where he won in 2022, seems like the right scenario to try and consolidate his leadership. Among other things, he should find Enea Bastianini in his garage, who finally seems ready to get back on the Desmosedici GP after the shoulder blade injury in Portimao.

Trying to undermine him will be Marco Bezzecchi, just one length behind, who has already climbed to the top step of the podium twice this season with the Ducati of the Mooney VR46. Among other things, just at Mugello last year “Bez” commanded a race for the first time, so he will be one of the special observers.

Just like Brad Binder, who after having made sparks at Jerez and Le Mans with his KTM, had already indicated Mugello as a track on paper particularly suitable for his RC16. Without obviously forgetting the rivals of all time, from the rediscovered Marc Marquez, who in France has already shown that he can be dangerous even with a less than competitive Honda, to the vice-world champion Fabio Quartararo, who hopes that Yamaha can raise its head again on a track that he has always adored.

So there’s no shortage of themes, but it couldn’t be otherwise for our home race. Below, here is everything you need to know in terms of times, television programming and our live shows.

Marco Bezzecchi, VR46 Racing Team Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

MotoGP 2023: the times of the Italian Grand Prix

Just as happened in the last round at Le Mans, the MotoE will also be on the track on the Tuscan hills, which will compete in qualifying on Friday and the two races on Sunday. The program for the other three classes remains unchanged, with the MotoGP taking to the track for qualifying and the Sprints on Saturday, with the main appointment set for 2pm on Sunday.

Friday 9 June



FP1 MotoE: 8:25-8:45

FP1 Moto3: 9:00-9:35

FP1 Moto2: 9:50-10:30

MotoGP FP1: 10:45-11:30

FP2 MotoE: 12:25-12:45

FP2 Moto3: 1.15pm-1.50pm

FP2 Moto2: 14:05-14:45

MotoGP FP2: 15:00-16:00

MotoE qualifications: 17:00-17:30

Saturday June 10th



FP3 Moto3: 8:40-9:10

FP3 Moto2: 9:25-9:55

MotoGP FP3: 10:10-10:40

MotoGP Qualifying: 10:50-11:30

Race 1 MotoE: 12:15

Moto3 qualifying: 12:50-13:30

Moto2 qualifying: 1.45pm-2.25pm

MotoGP sprints: 3pm

Race 2 MotoE: 4:10pm

Sunday June 11th



MotoGP warm-up: 9:45-9:55

Moto3 race: 11:00 am

Moto2 race: 12:15

MotoGP race: 2pm

MotoGP 2023: how can I watch the Italian GP



Sky Sport MotoGP HD (Sky Channel 208) and Now: Full live coverage of all the sessions of the MotoGP, Moto2 and Moto3 weekend, as well as the two MotoE races.

TV8 HD (channel 8 of digital terrestrial): live coverage of qualifying, the Sprint and the two MotoE races on Saturday. Live coverage of the races of the three classes on Sunday.

MotoGP 2023: LIVE from Motorsport.com of the Italian GP



Saturday 10th May



MotoGP Qualifying: from 10:20

MotoGP sprints: from 2.30 pm

Sunday 11th May



MotoGP race: from 13:30

Brad Binder, Red Bull KTM Factory Racing Photo by: Marc Fleury

MotoGP 2023: let’s discover the Mugello circuit

This legendary Italian circuit is 5.25 kilometers long and features a total of 15 corners, 6 left and 9 right.

The main MotoGP race, which takes place on Sunday 11 July at 14:00, will be run over a total of 23 laps, four laps less than the last round in France, while the Sprint on Saturday 10 July will run over 11 laps. Moto2, on the other hand, will run over 19 laps, while Moto3 over 17 laps.

Runway length

5.25km Track width

14m Curves 15 (6 left, 9 right) Longer straight

1141 m

MotoGP 2023: the records of the Mugello circuit