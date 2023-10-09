The final rush of the MotoGP gets underway and a real tour de force awaits the riders, with no less than six Grands Prix all contained in the space of just seven weeks. So, two hat-tricks interspersed with just one weekend break.

Kicking off the October hat-trick will be the return to the island of Lombok, for the second edition of the Indonesian Grand Prix. And we arrive at the Mandalika appointment with the World Championship more open than ever, because there are just three points between world leader Pecco Bagnaia and his pursuer Jorge Martin, with the Prima Pramac Racing rider having recovered 63 points from the Sprint of Barcelona, ​​with 5 victories (including Sprints) in the last three GPs.

The title race will most likely narrow down to these two candidates, because Marco Bezzecchi broke his collarbone while training at the Ranch last Saturday. An injury which also cost him surgery and which will therefore make the end of the season very complicated for the Mooney VR46 rider, currently 54 points behind.

However, we can bet that there will be no shortage of those who will try to get into the middle of the Ducati derby, starting for example from KTM, which last year won on the Indonesian track with Miguel Oliveira, even if to tell the truth in a conditional race from a real universal flood.

But Aprilia also hopes to be able to put aside the technical problems that have characterized the latest outings, allowing Aleix Espargaro to rediscover the form that led him to victory at Silverstone and Barcelona.

Without forgetting Fabio Quartararo and Yamaha, because last year “El Diablo” took the second step of the podium. However, it is more difficult to expect something from Marc Marquez and Honda, even if this could be an important weekend for the eight-time world champion, who should be officially announced by Gresini Racing after last week he marked his farewell to the Japanese manufacturer with a year in advance.

Below, you can find the complete program of the Mandalika weekend, as well as the television and LIVE programming from Motorsport.com.

MotoGP 2023: the Indonesian Grand Prix times (Italian time)



The weekend of the Indonesian Grand Prix features the traditional format for the MotoGP, but once again we have to take into account the Asian time zone, which will start both the Sprint and the long MotoGP race at 9 in the morning.

Friday 13 October



FP1 Moto3: 3:00-3:35

FP1 Moto2: 3:50-4:30

FP1 MotoGP: 4:45-5:30

FP2 Moto3: 7:15-7:50

FP2 Moto2: 8:05-8:45

P MotoGP: 9:00-10:00

Saturday 14 October



FP3 Moto3: 2:40-3:10

FP3 Moto2: 3:25-3:55

FP2 MotoGP: 4:10-4:40

MotoGP Qualifying: 4:50-5:30

Moto3 Qualifying: 6:50-7:30

Moto2 Qualifying: 7:45-8:25

Sprint MotoGP: 9:00

Sunday 15 October



MotoGP Warm-Up: 4:40-4:50

Moto3 race: 6:00

Moto2 race: 7.15am

MotoGP race: 9:00

MotoGP 2023: how can I watch the Indonesian Grand Prix



Sky Sport MotoGP HD (Sky Channel 208) and Now: complete live broadcast of all the weekend sessions and MotoGP, Moto2 and Moto3 races.

TV8 HD (channel 8 of digital terrestrial): live coverage of qualifying and the Sprint on Saturday. The races of the three classes have been postponed to Sunday (Moto3 at 11.15am; Moto2 at 12.30pm; MotoGP at 2.15pm).

MotoGP 2023: Motorsport.com’s LIVE coverage of the Indonesian Grand Prix



Saturday 14 October



Sprint MotoGP: from 8.30am

Sunday 15 October



MotoGP race: from 8.30am