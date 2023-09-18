With the European phase of the season over, MotoGP is preparing to face the longest Asian trip in its history, with 7 consecutive races outside the old continent, all within the space of just 9 weeks, followed by the epilogue in Valencia.

The Asian tour begins with the Indian Grand Prix, which brings the MotoGP championship to the Buddh International Circuit for the first time. The track will only be approved on Thursday, so for the moment no one has had the opportunity to discover it and it will be an unknown for everyone. Which is why Friday’s free practice will be longer for all three classes.

After gritting their teeth and suffering in Misano, Pecco Bagnaia and Marco Bezzecchi should arrive at this event completely, or almost completely, recovered from the injuries suffered in Barcelona. Therefore, they will be ready to do battle with the Misano dominator Jorge Martin, who with the double in Romagna reduced the gap to just 36 points against the reigning world champion in a battle that now seems destined to be all in the family between the Ducatis.

But be careful not to underestimate the Aprilias, especially if you have to deal with asphalt that offers little grip. Aleix Espargaro has won two of the four races held since the summer break, so he should always be kept an eye on. Just like the KTMs, still hunting for the first Sunday success of the season, even if for the moment we are unlikely to see the debut in a race weekend of the carbon frame with which the wild card Dani Pedrosa made sparks at Misano.

After some small encouraging signs during the Misano weekend, it will be interesting to see how Marc Marquez and Honda fare, with the Spaniard still having to decide whether to continue with the Japanese manufacturer next year or give in to the court of Gresini Racing. And who knows, maybe a new track might bring some fresh air to Yamaha and Fabio Quartararo too, allowing him to reappear in positions that belong to a world champion.

Below you can find the complete weekend programme, as well as the television and LIVE programming from Motorsport.com.

MotoGP 2023: the Indian Grand Prix times



Being the first time that MotoGP has stopped at the Buddh International Circuit, without having had the opportunity to take part in at least one test, it was decided to extend the duration of the sessions on Friday: the premier class will have 70 minutes available in the first round and 90 in the second. The two sessions of Moto3 and Moto2 have also been extended to 50 and 55 minutes respectively. On Saturday and Sunday, however, we return to the traditional format with the MotoGP races which, thanks to the time difference, will start when it is 12pm in Italy.

Friday 22 September



FP1 Moto3: 6:00-6:50

FP1 Moto2: 7:05-8:00

FP1 MotoGP: 8:15-9:25

FP2 Moto3: 10.15am-11.05am

FP2 Moto2: 11.20am-12.15pm

P MotoGP: 12.30-2.00pm

Saturday 23 September



FP3 Moto3: 5:40-6:10

FP3 Moto2: 6:25-6:55

FP2 MotoGP: 7:10-7:40

MotoGP Qualifying: 7:50-8:30

Moto3 Qualifying: 9:50-10:30

Moto2 Qualifying: 10.45am-11.25am

Sprint MotoGP: 12:00 pm

Sunday 24 September



MotoGP Warm-Up: 7:40-7:50

Moto3 race: 9:00

Moto2 race: 10.15am

MotoGP race: 12:00 pm

MotoGP 2023: How can I watch the Indian Grand Prix



Sky Sport MotoGP HD (Sky Channel 208) and Now: complete live coverage of all the weekend sessions and MotoGP, Moto2 and Moto3 races.

TV8 HD (channel 8 of digital terrestrial): live coverage of qualifying and the Sprint on Saturday. Live coverage of the races of the three classes on Sunday.

MotoGP 2023: Motorsport.com’s LIVE coverage of the Indian Grand Prix



Saturday 23 September



MotoGP Qualifying: from 7.20am

Sprint MotoGP: from 11.30 am

Sunday 24 September



MotoGP race: from 11.30 am

MotoGP 2023: let’s discover the Buddh International Circuit

With this MotoGP Indian Grand Prix, the Buddh International Circuit will return to the international motorsport scene after hosting Formula 1 races for three seasons between 2011 and 2013.

Organizational and image problems, such as the pollution problem that affected the event in its final season – on the occasion of the GP in which Sebastian Vettel won his fourth world title – led to the interruption of the round. Despite doubts about its approval in time to host the biggest two-wheeled World Championship, it appears to be ready for this weekend.

The circuit is 4.96 kilometers long. The width of the track is 12 meters and the longest straight, the one after the third bend, is more than a kilometer long, 1,006 meters to be precise. Furthermore, it has a total of 13 curves, of which 8 are on the right and 5 on the left.

The main race of the MotoGP Indian Grand Prix on Sunday 24 September will be 24 laps of the Buddh circuit, while the MotoGP Sprint on Saturday will be 12 laps, half that. Moto2 will be 19 laps and Moto3 will be 17 laps.