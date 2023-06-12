Not even the time to enjoy Ducati’s domination of Mugello, and it’s already time to turn our eyes to next weekend, when the MotoGP will stop at the Sachsenring for its seventh round of the season, the German GP.

Say Sachsenring and think of Marc Marquez: with the exception of the 2022 edition of the Teutonic GP, missed due to injury, the eight-time world champion is back from 11 consecutive successes on this track between 125cc, Moto2 and MotoGP. However, it is clear that repeating itself again with a Honda in a deep technical crisis will not be easy.

On the other hand, the world leader Pecco Bagnaia has an unfinished business with the track, who in Germany had reached the lowest point of his 2022, with the crash that had dropped him to -91 from Fabio Quartararo, even if perhaps it was just that mistake generated that great comeback that led him to the world title.

Marco Bezzeccchi will certainly be among those who will want to redeem himself, who experienced a Sunday below expectations at Mugello, with some unexpected little problems on his Desmosedici GP. After all, he is still Bagnaia’s direct pursuer in the World Championship, trailing by 21 points. Then watch out for Jorge Martin, who is just 3 lengths further back after the double podium in Tuscany.

KTM will want to confirm itself as at least second force behind Ducati, even if the German ups and downs could also allow it to try to trip up the Reds. Something that Aprilia will also try to do, albeit with an Aleix Espargaro who will hardly be 100% again after a foot injury sustained by crashing on his bike at Mugello.

You can find the full weekend schedule, TV schedule and Motorsport.com LIVE schedule below.

MotoGP 2023: the times of the German Grand Prix



Just as happened in the last round at Mugello, the MotoE will also be on track at the Sachsenring, which will play qualifying on Friday and the two races on Sunday. The program for the other three classes remains unchanged, with the MotoGP taking to the track for qualifying and the Sprints on Saturday, with the main appointment set for 2pm on Sunday.

Friday June 16th



FP1 MotoE: 8:25-8:45

FP1 Moto3: 9:00-9:35

FP1 Moto2: 9:50-10:30

MotoGP FP1: 10:45-11:30

FP2 MotoE: 12:25-12:45

FP2 Moto3: 1.15pm-1.50pm

FP2 Moto2: 14:05-14:45

MotoGP FP2: 15:00-16:00

MotoE qualifications: 17:00-17:30

Saturday June 17th



FP3 Moto3: 8:40-9:10

FP3 Moto2: 9:25-9:55

MotoGP FP3: 10:10-10:40

MotoGP Qualifying: 10:50-11:30

Race 1 MotoE: 12:15

Moto3 qualifying: 12:50-13:30

Moto2 qualifying: 1.45pm-2.25pm

MotoGP sprints: 3pm

Race 2 MotoE: 4:10pm

Sunday 18 June



MotoGP warm-up: 9:45-9:55

Moto3 race: 11:00 am

Moto2 race: 12:15

MotoGP race: 2pm

MotoGP 2023: how can I watch the German GP



Sky Sport MotoGP HD (Sky Channel 208) and Now: Full live coverage of all the sessions of the MotoGP, Moto2 and Moto3 weekend, as well as the two MotoE races.

TV8 HD (channel 8 of digital terrestrial): live coverage of qualifying and the Sprint on Saturday. Deferred races of the three classes, as well as the two of the MotoE, to Sunday.

Saturday June 17: live coverage of the qualifications of the three classes and the Sprint.

Sunday June 18: race 1 MotoE at 13:00; MotoE race 2 at 1.15 pm; Moto3 race at 2.15pm; Moto2 race at 3.15pm; MotoGP race at 4.55pm.

MotoGP 2023: LIVE from Motorsport.com of the German GP



Saturday June 17th



MotoGP Qualifying: from 10:20

MotoGP sprints: from 2.30 pm

Sunday 18 June



MotoGP race: from 13:30