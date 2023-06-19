The last effort before the summer break is the Dutch Grand Prix for MotoGP riders and teams. The “Cathedral” of Assen closes the hat-trick of the month of June in addition to the first part of the season, with the engines that will then shut down until the first weekend in August, when they will restart at Silverstone.

We arrive at the eighth round of the season after the Ducati feast at Sachsenring, where the Borgo Panigale manufacturer even placed five ahead of all eight bikes in the first nine positions, confirming the excessive power that the Desmosedici GPs seem to have in this moment, be they GP23 or GP22.

Jorge Martin’s one-two also heated up the fight at the top, because now the Spaniard of Prima Pramac Racing is back to just 16 points behind the leader Pecco Bagnaia, who in any case fought against him for the victory up to the checkered flag on the German ups and downs, surrendering for just 64 thousandths.

We now have to wonder if there will be someone in the Netherlands able to counter the Red domination, perhaps starting with the KTMs which also confirmed their status as second force at the Sachsenring. Fabio Quartararo has also always shone at Assen in recent years, but he is back from yet another beating, having finished 13th behind his teammate Franco Morbidelli.

The Honda chapter is even more painful, because Marc Marquez didn’t race on Sunday after six crashes and a fractured left thumb. The eight-time world champion should still be in the match, while it’s not yet clear whether his team-mate Joan Mir, who has already missed the last two races due to injury, will be. Surely Alex Rins will still be out.

A comeback is also urgently needed at Aprilia, with the two factory riders who ran out on Sunday in Germany, continuing to give the feeling that the RS-GP has potential that has unfortunately remained untapped for the moment in this first part of the season.

Below, here is the complete program of the weekend, but also the television schedule and the Motorsport.com LIVE schedule.

MotoGP 2023: the times of the Dutch Grand Prix



Just as happened in the last two GPs, at Mugello and at Sachsenring, the MotoE will also be on track in Assen, which will play qualifying on Friday and the two races on Sunday. The program for the other three classes remains unchanged, with the MotoGP taking to the track for qualifying and for the Sprint on Saturday, with the main appointment set for 2pm on Sunday.

Friday June 23rd



FP1 MotoE: 8:25-8:45

FP1 Moto3: 9:00-9:35

FP1 Moto2: 9:50-10:30

MotoGP FP1: 10:45-11:30

FP2 MotoE: 12:25-12:45

FP2 Moto3: 1.15pm-1.50pm

FP2 Moto2: 14:05-14:45

MotoGP FP2: 15:00-16:00

MotoE qualifications: 17:00-17:30

Saturday June 24th



FP3 Moto3: 8:40-9:10

FP3 Moto2: 9:25-9:55

MotoGP FP3: 10:10-10:40

MotoGP Qualifying: 10:50-11:30

Race 1 MotoE: 12:15

Moto3 qualifying: 12:50-13:30

Moto2 qualifying: 1.45pm-2.25pm

MotoGP sprints: 3pm

Race 2 MotoE: 4:10pm

Sunday June 25th



MotoGP warm-up: 9:45-9:55

Moto3 race: 11:00 am

Moto2 race: 12:15

MotoGP race: 2pm

MotoGP 2023: how can I watch the Dutch GP



Sky Sport MotoGP HD (Sky Channel 208) and Now: Full live coverage of all the sessions of the MotoGP, Moto2 and Moto3 weekend, as well as the two MotoE races.

TV8 HD (channel 8 of digital terrestrial): live coverage of qualifying, of the two MotoE and Sprint races on Saturday. Live coverage of the races of the three classes on Sunday.

MotoGP 2023: LIVE from Motorsport.com of the Dutch GP



Saturday June 24th



MotoGP Qualifying: from 10:20

MotoGP sprints: from 2.30 pm

Sunday June 25th



MotoGP race: from 13:30

MotoGP 2023: let’s discover the Assen circuit

The Motorcycling Cathedral is 4.54 kilometers long overall and features a total of 18 corners, 12 of which are right-handed.

The main race of the Dutch Grand Prix 2023 of MotoGP, which will take place on Sunday 25 June at 14:00, will be 26 total laps, 4 laps fewer than last weekend’s German GP, ​​while the Sprint on Saturday 24 June will be of 13 rounds. Moto2 will complete 24 laps and Moto3 22 laps.

Runway length

4.54km Track width

14m Curves 18 (6 left, 12 right) Longer straight

487 m

MotoGP 2023: the Assen track records

The lord and master of Assen is Valentino Rossi, who has won 8 times, 2 more than Giacomo Agostini, and has conquered a total of 5 pole positions, one more than Mick Doohan.