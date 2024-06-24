The postponement of the Kazakhstan Grand Prix to September has created a three-Sunday hole in the 2024 MotoGP calendar, which is now awaiting a “back to back” before the actual summer break.

During this break the drivers market literally went wild, with many big names having already changed their shirts in view of next season, but now the time has come to go back to thinking about the track and the hunt for the 2024 title, which in Holland started again from the great final of Pecco Bagnaia, who is fresh from the two successes in Barcelona and Mugello, where he even achieved a double, finally taking off the burden of a success in a Sprint that he had been missing since the Austrian GP last year.

The leader, however, is always Jorge Martin who, even though he has announced his move to Aprilia for 2025, will certainly want to try to end his adventure in Ducati by leaving his mark. The Prima Pramac Racing rider arrives at Assen with an 18-point advantage over the Italian, but both must not make the mistake of underestimating Pecco’s future garage partner, the eight-time world champion Marc Marquez. If it is true that the Gresini Racing driver has not yet won aboard the GP23, it is equally true that his gap from the top is just 35 points, so he should not be underestimated.

From fourth on down the rankings are already quite long, but there are always many who are ready to try to act as a third wheel. Starting from that Enea Bastianini betrothed to KTM who in turn will want to try to make some more progress with the Red, or from the rookie Pedro Acosta, still hunting for his first success aboard the GasGas Tech3, for which it seems only a matter of time. Without forgetting the Aprilias, which could be particularly at ease on the Dutch track.

The ingredients for a great restart, therefore, seem to all be there and below you can find everything you need to know about the “Cathedral” weekend: the complete programme, the TV and LIVE programming proposed by Motorsport.com.

Marc Marquez, Gresini Racing Team Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

MotoGP 2024: Dutch Grand Prix times



The Italian Grand Prix once again follows the typical format of European MotoGP weekends, and the MotoE will also be on the track, which will compete in free practice and qualifying on Friday and the two races on Saturday. As for MotoGP, traditional times with the Sprint on Saturday at 3pm and the long race on Sunday at 2pm.

Friday 28 June



FP1 MotoE: 8:30-8:45

FP1 Moto3: 9:00-9:35

FP1 Moto2: 9:50-10:30

FP1 MotoGP: 10.45am-11.30am

FP2 MotoE: 12.25-12.40

FP2 Moto3: 1.15pm-1.50pm

FP2 Moto2: 2.05pm-2.45pm

FP2 MotoGP: 3pm-4pm

MotoE Qualifying: 5.05pm-5.35pm

Saturday 29 June



FP3 Moto3: 8:40-9:10

FP3 Moto2: 9:25-9:55

P MotoGP: 10.10am-10.40am

MotoGP Qualifying: 10.50am-11.30am

MotoE Race 1: 12.15pm

Moto3 Qualifying: 12.50-13.30

Moto2 Qualifying: 1.45pm-2.25pm

Sprint MotoGP: 3pm

MotoE Race 2: 4.10pm

Sunday 30 June



MotoGP Warm-Up: 9.40-9.50

Moto3 race: 11:00 am

Moto2 race: 12.15pm

MotoGP race: 2pm

MotoGP 2024: how can I watch the Dutch Grand Prix



Sky Sport MotoGP HD (Sky channel 208) and Now: complete live coverage of all the weekend sessions and MotoGP, Moto2 and Moto3 races. Also live coverage of the two MotoE races on Saturday.

TV8 HD (channel 8 of digital terrestrial): live coverage of the qualifying sessions of the MotoGP Sprint. Live coverage of the Moto3, Moto2 and MotoGP races on Sundays. MotoE races postponed.

MotoGP 2024: Motorsport.com’s LIVE coverage of the Dutch Grand Prix



Saturday 29 June



MotoGP Qualifying: from 10.20am

Sprint MotoGP: from 2.30pm

Sunday 30 June



MotoGP race: from 1.30pm

Francesco Bagnaia, Ducati Team Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

MotoGP 2024: let’s discover the Assen track

The Assen circuit is the most traditional on the MotoGP calendar. The Dutch track is known as “The Cathedral” for several reasons: because it has almost 100 years of tradition since it first hosted the TT, because it has been present in the championship since it began in 1949, and because it is also one of the by far the most popular circuits of the year.

However, it should be remembered that the current layout of the Assen circuit, where Angel Nieto (15 victories), Giacomo Agostini and Valentino Rossi have won the most, has been modified compared to the one traditionally used in the World Championship. It underwent the last major changes in 2005 and 2006, which brought it to its current characteristics.

The Assen circuit is not a particularly long track on the MotoGP calendar, so the Dutch Grand Prix races will have more laps than other events in 2024. Sunday’s main race will be 26 laps, while Saturday’s Sprint will be 13 turns, half the length. Furthermore, Moto2 will take place over 22 laps and Moto3 over 20.