Thanks to the cancellation of the Kazakhstan Grand Prix, the MotoGP summer break was really very long. More than a month has passed since the last time the premier class bikes took to the track, so perhaps it is appropriate to make a summary of the previous episodes before turning our eyes to Silverstone.

With the good victory conquered in Assen, the fourth on Sunday this season, Pecco Bagnaia consolidated his championship leadership and therefore arrives at the resumption of hostilities with a 35-point margin over Jorge Martin and one more over his friend Marco Bezzecchi, in a fight for the title that seems to be reserved only for Ducati riders.

After all, continuing to scroll down the standings, even in fifth and sixth position we find two Desmosedici GPs, those of Johann Zarco and Luca Marini, both still looking for their first victory in the premier class. The only “intruder” is therefore Brad Binder, who with his KTM occupies fourth place, but already 80 lengths behind despite his two victories in the Sprints.

In recent years, Aprilia has always been very competitive at Silverstone, which in 2021 took its first podium with Aleix Espargaro. Just the Spaniard, fresh from the podium in Assen, is up to now the best exponent of the Noale-based company with eighth place in the World Championship at 77 points, 13 more than a Fabio Quartararo who has to deal with a Yamaha that is experiencing a year to forget, with just two podium finishes collected so far by “El Diablo” (one in a Sprint).

Despite the victory achieved in Austin by Alex Rins, who is still absent this weekend due to injury, Honda is faring even worse, with its leading man Marc Marquez returning to Great Britain after missing Sunday’s Assen race with a rib fractured. Up to now there have been just 15 points for him, all of them collected on Saturday.

Then there are two important innovations: the introduction of the new format, which we will talk about a little later, and the entry into force of the rule linked to the minimum tire pressure values, which from Silverstone will see the introduction of penalties after a first part of the season aimed at optimizing the detection system.

Below, here is the complete schedule of the weekend, the television programming and that of LIVE offered by Motorsport.com.

Marco Bezzecchi, VR46 Racing Team Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

MotoGP 2023: the times of the British Grand Prix



After the long summer break, MotoGP returns to Silverstone with the new format, which will only see the second free practice session, which is now called P, valid for direct access to Q2. Thanks to the British time zone, however, the times are slightly different, all one hour late compared to tradition. With the exception of Sunday, when the premier class will always start at 2 pm Italian time, with Moto2 postponed to 3.30 pm. Also this weekend the MotoE will also be present on the track.

Friday 4th August



FP1 MotoE: 9:30-9:45

FP1 Moto3: 10:00-10:35

FP1 Moto2: 10:50-10:30

MotoGP FP1: 11:45-12:30

FP2 MotoE: 1.25pm-1.45pm

FP2 Moto3: 2.15pm-2.50pm

FP2 Moto2: 15:05-15:45

P MotoGP: 16:00-17:00

MotoE qualifications: 18:00-18:30

Saturday 5th August



FP3 Moto3: 9:40-10:10

FP3 Moto2: 10:25-10:55

MotoGP FP2: 11:10-11:40

MotoGP Qualifying: 11:50-12:30

Race 1 MotoE: 1:15 pm

Moto3 qualifying: 1.50pm-2.30pm

Moto2 qualifying: 2.45pm-3.25pm

MotoGP sprints: 4:00 pm

Race 2 MotoE: 17:10

Sunday 6 August



MotoGP warm-up: 10:45-10:55

Moto3 race: 12:15

MotoGP race: 2pm

Moto2 race: 3.30pm

MotoGP 2023: how can I watch the British GP



Sky Sport MotoGP HD (Sky Channel 208) and Now: Full live coverage of all the sessions of the MotoGP, Moto2 and Moto3 weekend, as well as qualifying and the two MotoE races.

TV8 HD (channel 8 of digital terrestrial): live coverage of qualifying, of the two MotoE and Sprint races on Saturday. 15 minute delay of the races of the three classes on Sunday.

MotoGP 2023: LIVE from Motorsport.com of the British GP



Saturday 5th August



MotoGP Qualifying: from 11:20

MotoGP sprints: from 15:30

Sunday 6 August



MotoGP race: from 13:30

Read also: