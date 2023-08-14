The second August round of the MotoGP marks the halfway point of the 2023 season. The Austrian Grand Prix is ​​in fact the tenth of the 20 appointments on the calendar and let’s say that in a certain sense it closes the phase that we could define as “soft” of the restart.

In fact, a final sprint to be done in one breath will start from Barcelona, ​​with two braces and two hat-tricks, interspersed with only three Sundays without races.

The Austrian one is an important appointment for continuing to define hierarchies, especially after Aprilia managed to interrupt Ducati’s dominance in Great Britain, with Aleix Espargaro who gave the Noale-based manufacturer the second success in MotoGP history.

And he did so by beating the world leader Pecco Bagnaia, who in any case managed to increase his lead in the standings, despite a wrong Sprint due to a problem that had relegated him to 14th place. He now has a 41-point margin over Jorge Martin and 47 over Marco Bezzecchi, who crashed on Sunday after his second place in the Sprint at Silverstone. And last year it was the Piedmontese who won in Austria, who will therefore be observed in a special way.

As will the KTMs, who will want to try and make their mark on their home track, perhaps by chasing that Sunday victory that has slipped away for now or perhaps by trying to concede the trio in the Sprint. Also because Brad Binder is fourth in the World Championship, but he absolutely has to close the more than 80-point gap if he wants to relaunch himself in the race for the title.

Inevitably, there will also be many eyes focused on Marc Marquez and Fabio Quartararo, but more simply on Honda and Yamaha to understand if the Red Bull Ring will be able to allow the manufacturers to get back on top a bit in the most difficult moment in their history in the premier class .

Below, you will find everything you need to know about the weekend that awaits us: the times, the television schedule and the LIVE schedule offered by Motorsport.com.

MotoGP 2023: the times of the Austrian Grand Prix



For the Austrian Grand Prix, the format introduced at Silverstone is confirmed, with only the second session on Friday counting for direct access to Q2 in MotoGP. The difference compared to Great Britain is that we return to the continental time, so Saturday’s Sprint will be at 3pm and the long race will always be at 2pm, but with Moto2 racing earlier as per tradition.

Friday 18th August



FP1 MotoE: 8:25-8:40

FP1 Moto3: 9:00-9:35

FP1 Moto2: 9:50-9:30

MotoGP FP1: 10:45-11:30

FP2 MotoE: 12:25-12:45

FP2 Moto3: 1.15pm-1.50pm

FP2 Moto2: 14:05-14:45

P MotoGP: 3pm-4pm

MotoE qualifications: 17:00-17:30

Saturday 19th August



FP3 Moto3: 8:40-9:10

FP3 Moto2: 9:25-9:55

MotoGP FP2: 10:10-10:40

MotoGP Qualifying: 10:50-11:30

Race 1 MotoE: 12:15

Moto3 qualifying: 12:50-13:30

Moto2 qualifying: 1.45pm-2.25pm

MotoGP sprints: 3pm

Race 2 MotoE: 4:10pm

Sunday 20 August



MotoGP warm-up: 9:45-9:55

Moto3 race: 11:00 am

Moto2 race: 12:15

MotoGP race: 2pm

MotoGP 2023: how can I watch the Austrian GP



Sky Sport MotoGP HD (Sky Channel 208) and Now: Full live coverage of all the sessions of the MotoGP, Moto2 and Moto3 weekend, as well as qualifying and the two MotoE races.

TV8 HD (channel 8 of digital terrestrial): live coverage of qualifying and the Sprint on Saturday. Deferred races of the three classes and Moto E to Sunday (1:00 PM: MotoE Race 1; 1:15 PM: MotoE Race 2; 2:15 PM: Moto3 Race; 3:30 PM: Moto2 Race; 5:15 PM: MotoGP Race) .

MotoGP 2023: LIVE from Motorsport.com of the Austrian GP



Saturday 19th August



MotoGP Qualifying: from 10:20

MotoGP sprints: from 2.30 pm

Sunday 20 August



MotoGP race: from 13:30

MotoGP 2023: let’s discover the Red Bull Ring circuit

The Red Bull Ring, in Spielberg, Austria, was built in 1969 and, after several renovations and name changes, took on its current identity in 2011. It entered the MotoGP calendar in 2016, with the return of the Austrian GP, ​​absent from the World Championship since 1997.

The Austrian GP circuit is 4.318 kilometers long and consists of 11 corners, 3 left and 8 right. Since last year a chicane has been introduced to slow down the acceleration leading up to the second lap.

The main race of the MotoGP Austrian GP on Sunday includes 28 laps of the Red Bull Ring circuit, while the Sprint will be half that, with 14 laps of the Austrian track. Moto2 will complete 23 laps and Moto3 20 laps.

