The march towards Misano has begun. This weekend Barcelona is hosting the MotoGP Catalunya Grand Prix, the eleventh round of the 2023 season which opens the “back to back” which will then lead next week to the Grand Prix of San Marino and the Rimini Riviera.

The halfway point of the championship was reached at the Red Bull Ring with the domination of Pecco Bagnaia, who took home his fifth Sunday victory and his fourth Sprint this season. Results that allowed him to dig an important furrow on his pursuers, seeing that now his advantage is 62 points over Jorge Martin and 68 over Marco Bezzecchi.

In Austria, however, KTM was also a prophet at home, with Brad Binder who was able to climb twice on the second step of the podium. The South African has closed the gap that separates him from the two Ducatisti who precede him, even if the one from Bagnaia remains 91 lengths. However, Barcelona could be a tempting opportunity, given that KTM has already tasted victory in Catalonia two years ago with Miguel Oliveira, when the RC16 was still very far from its current competitiveness.

After the victory at Silverstone, Aprilia hasn’t found the confirmation it would have hoped for in Styria, so we can bet that it will try to redeem itself, with Aleix Espargaro who will also be eager to erase the sensational mistake made a year ago, when he began to cheer one lap from the end, throwing away a second place. Without forgetting that for him and his brother Pol this is to all intents and purposes their home race, given that they were born in Granollers, which is really just outside the walls of the racetrack.

Finally, there is always the Japanese chapter, which hopefully will sooner or later find a positive turning point even in a very troubled season, allowing Marc Marquez and Fabio Quartararo to occupy the positions they deserve. Right now it doesn’t seem like a concrete possibility, but in this MotoGP you can never take anything for granted.

Below, here is the complete program, the television programming and the Motosport.com LIVE programming of the Catalan Grand Prix.

Fabio Quartararo, Yamaha Factory Racing Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

MotoGP 2023: the times of the Catalan Grand Prix



For the Barcelona round, the format introduced after the summer break is confirmed, with only the second session on Friday counting for direct access to Q2 in MotoGP. All as per tradition in terms of times, with the Sprint starting at 3pm on Saturday and the long race at 2pm on Saturday. Also in this case the double MotoE race will also be staged, for what will be the penultimate round of the 2023 season.

Friday 1st September



FP1 MotoE: 8:30-8:45

FP1 Moto3: 9:00-9:35

FP1 Moto2: 9:50-10:30

MotoGP FP1: 10:45-11:30

FP2 MotoE: 12:25-12:45

FP2 Moto3: 1.15pm-1.50pm

FP2 Moto2: 14:05-14:45

P MotoGP: 15:00-16:00

MotoE qualifications: 16:15-16:45

Saturday 2nd September



FP3 Moto3: 8:40-9:10

FP3 Moto2: 9:25-9:55

MotoGP FP2: 10:10-10:40

MotoGP Qualifying: 10:50-11:30

Race 1 MotoE: 12:15

Moto3 qualifying: 12:50-13:30

Moto2 qualifying: 1.45pm-2.25pm

MotoGP sprints: 3pm

Race 2 MotoE: 4:10pm

Sunday 3rd September



MotoGP warm-up: 9:45-9:55

Moto3 race: 11:00 am

Moto2 race: 12:15

MotoGP race: 2pm

MotoGP 2023: how can I watch the Catalan GP



Sky Sport MotoGP HD (Sky Channel 208) and Now: Full live coverage of all the sessions of the MotoGP, Moto2 and Moto3 weekend, as well as qualifying and the two MotoE races.

TV8 HD (channel 8 of digital terrestrial): live coverage of qualifying and the Sprint on Saturday. Deferred races of the three classes and Moto E to Sunday (6:00 pm: MotoE race 1; 6:15 pm: MotoE race 2; 6:45 pm: Moto3 race; 8:00 pm: Moto2 race; 9:45 pm: MotoGP race) .

MotoGP 2023: LIVE from Motorsport.com of the Catalan GP



Saturday 2nd September



MotoGP Qualifying: from 10:20

MotoGP sprints: from 2.30 pm

Sunday 3rd September



MotoGP race: from 13:30

Pol Espargaro, Tech3 GASGAS Factory Racing Photo by: GasGas Factory Racing

MotoGP 2023: let’s discover the Barcelona circuit

The Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya, in Montmeló, is the venue for the F1 and MotoGP Grand Prix. The Catalan circuit was inaugurated in September 1991, when it hosted the Spanish F1 Grand Prix for the first time and, after having hosted the European motorcycling Grand Prix, since 1995 it has been home to the Catalan GP.

Among other features, the Circuit de Barcelona is 4.66km long, with a track width of 12m and its longest straight is 1,047m, the main straight linking the last corner to the first. The Barcelona circuit has 14 corners, 8 of which are right-handed and 6 left-handed, and the MotoGP race lasts 111.77 kilometres.

The main race of the MotoGP Catalunya GP, which will take place on Sunday 3 September, will be 24 laps, while the Sprint, which will take place on Saturday at Montmeló, will be 12 laps. Moto2 will be 21 laps and Moto3 18 laps.