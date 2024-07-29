The holidays are over for the MotoGP riders. After three Sundays off, this weekend the engines will be rekindled at Silverstone, with the British Grand Prix. The race will also be marked by the celebrations of the 75th anniversary of the World Championship, which will see the teams use vintage liveries on their bikes.

Before the break there was a reversal at the top of the standings, with Pecco Bagnaia scoring his sixth win of the season and taking advantage of Jorge Martin’s sensational crash on the penultimate lap to overtake the rider from Madrid by 10 points and take the lead.

Both, however, will have to watch their backs for Marc Marquez, who is still looking for his first win of the season and riding the Gresini Racing Ducati, but who is also fresh from the controversy that arose at WDW following contact on the final corner with Nicolò Bulega at the Race of Champions.

We will also have to pay close attention to the Aprilias. A year ago, it was Aleix Espargaro who prevailed on the very fast British track, outwitting Bagnaia on the very last lap. But the RS-GP had already shown great competitiveness in 2022, when it was Maverick Vinales who challenged the Piedmontese for the victory until the very last lap.

For everyone else, however, it will be a test to understand if the break has brought advice, given that KTM experienced a decidedly declining end to the first part of the season, while the two Japanese brands are still somewhat searching for their own identity that can bring them back to the level of the best.

Below, you can find the full schedule for the weekend, as well as the TV and Motorsport.com LIVE schedule.

Jorge Martin, Pramac Racing crash Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

MotoGP 2024: British Grand Prix schedule



The British Grand Prix will have the typical European weekend format, although in this case there will be no MotoE on the track. The only difference is the British time zone, which for us in Italy imposes a one-hour delay, with the MotoGP Sprint starting at 4pm on Saturday and the long race at 3pm on Sunday.

Friday 2nd August



FP1 Moto3: 10:00-10:35

FP1 Moto2: 10:50-10:30

FP1 MotoGP: 11:45-12:30

FP2 Moto3: 2.15pm-2.50pm

FP2 Moto2: 15:05-15:45

FP2 MotoGP: 16:00-17:00

Saturday 3rd August



FP3 Moto3: 9:40-10:10

FP3 Moto2: 10:25-10:55

P MotoGP: 11:10-11:40

MotoGP Qualifying: 11:50-12:30

Moto3 Qualifying: 13:50-14:30

Moto2 Qualifying: 2.45pm-3.25pm

MotoGP Sprint: 4:00 pm

Sunday 4th August



MotoGP Warm Up: 10:40-10:50

Moto3 Race: 12:00 pm

Moto2 Race: 13:15

MotoGP Race: 3:00 PM

MotoGP 2024: How can I watch the British Grand Prix?



Sky Sport MotoGP HD (Sky channel 208) and Now: full live coverage of all the weekend’s sessions and the MotoGP, Moto2 and Moto3 races.

TV8 HD (channel 8 of digital terrestrial): Live coverage of the qualifications of the three classes, of the MotoGP Sprint. Delayed coverage of the races of the three classes (Moto3 at 15:20; Moto2 at 17:05; MotoGP at 18:35) on Sunday.

MotoGP 2024: Motorsport.com’s LIVE coverage of the British Grand Prix



Saturday 3rd August



MotoGP Qualifying: from 11:20 am

MotoGP Sprint: from 3.30 pm

Sunday 4th August



MotoGP Race: from 2.30pm

Francesco Bagnaia, Ducati Team Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

MotoGP 2024: Discover the Silverstone Circuit

The Silverstone circuit, the birthplace of the Formula 1 World Championship, is also a circuit with a long tradition in the world of racing in general and is already an important part of the MotoGP calendar.

In recent years it has been renovated and is now one of the fastest circuits in the MotoGP World Championship. 5.9 km long, Silverstone is made up of 18 corners, 8 left and 10 right, with a track width of 15 meters.

In 2023, MotoGP debuted at Silverstone the format whereby Friday’s P2 gives the top ten direct access to Saturday’s Q2. A format that is now fully consolidated in the World Championship.

Because Silverstone is a long circuit, the British Grand Prix races are among the shortest on the calendar. The MotoGP Sprint at Silverstone will be 10 laps and the Sunday race will be 20 laps. The Moto3 race at Sunday’s British Grand Prix is ​​15 laps and the Moto2 race at Silverstone is 17 laps.