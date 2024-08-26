The European phase of MotoGP 2024 is coming to an end: before the highly anticipated double date scheduled in Misano, this weekend the World Championship of two wheels stops at Motorland Aragon, where it returns after two years. In 2023, in fact, the Aragon GP was not part of the calendar.

With nine races to go, Pecco Bagnaia leads the world championship standings, albeit with a margin of just 5 points over rival Jorge Martin. The reigning world champion reclaimed the lead two weeks ago in Austria, where he scored a stunning double, entering the top 10 all-time in the premier class with his 25th win.

For the Piedmontese, it is a special track, given that it was in Aragon that he climbed to the top step of the podium for the first time in 2021. In 2022, he then had to settle for second place, but behind his teammate Enea Bastianini, who also appreciates the Spanish ups and downs, so he could also be a good ally.

On the other hand, it is a track that has never been too friendly to “Martinator”, who in his entire career in the MotoGP has only reached the podium on two occasions: when he won in Moto3 in 2018, the year of his world title, and when he placed third in Moto2 in 2020. In MotoGP, however, he has so far only achieved a ninth and a sixth place.

But it is safe to bet that this year he will try to go beyond his limits to keep the world championship battle alive. Even more so now that he needs a reaction after bowing to Bagnaia in both the Sprint and the long race at the Red Bull Ring.

As always, we will also have to keep an eye on Marc Marquez, still looking for his first win on the Ducati. Something that seems to be moving away rather than getting closer, with the gap between the GP24s and the GP23s that seems to have opened up in this second part of the season. However, knowing the character of the eight-time world champion, we can assume that he will give up on the idea of ​​not being able to do so only after the checkered flag of the last race in Valencia.

The competition will then want to try to respond to Ducati after the first of the “others” Brad Binder was handed a good 18 seconds with his KTM in Austria, despite having finished fifth. But Aprilia will also try to get closer on a track that on paper is friendlier than Spielberg. It will also be interesting to understand if last week’s private test in Misano could have helped Honda and Yamaha find some interesting new features to make a leap in quality and leave the back of the grid.

MotoGP 2024: Aragon Grand Prix schedule



The Aragon Grand Prix will be held with the traditional European MotoGP format, so with the Sprint starting at 3pm on Saturday and the long race starting at 2pm on Sunday. This weekend, however, there will be no MotoE, which will return to the track in Misano for the grand finale of the season.

Friday 30th August

FP1 Moto3: 9:00-9:35

FP1 Moto2: 9:50-10:30

FP1 MotoGP: 10:45-11:30

FP2 Moto3: 13:15-13:50

FP2 Moto2: 2.05pm-2.45pm

FP2 MotoGP: 15:00-16:00

Saturday 31st August



FP3 Moto3: 8:40-9:10

FP3 Moto2: 9:25-9:55

P MotoGP: 10:10-10:40

MotoGP Qualifying: 10:50-11:30

Moto3 Qualifying: 12:50-13:30

Moto2 Qualifying: 13:45-14:25

MotoGP Sprint: 3:00 PM

Sunday 1st September



MotoGP Warm-Up: 9:40-9:50

Moto3 Race: 11:00

Moto2 Race: 12:15

MotoGP Race: 2:00 PM

MotoGP 2024: How can I watch the Aragon Grand Prix?



Sky Sport MotoGP HD (Sky channel 208) and Now: full live coverage of all the weekend’s sessions and the MotoGP, Moto2 and Moto3 races.

TV8 HD (channel 8 of digital terrestrial): Live coverage of the qualifications of the three classes, of the MotoGP Sprint on Saturday. Delayed coverage of the races of the three classes (Moto3 at 14:00; Moto2 at 15:15; MotoGP at 17:00).

MotoGP 2024: Motorsport.com’s LIVE coverage of the Aragon Grand Prix



Saturday 31st August



MotoGP Qualifying: from 10:20 am

MotoGP Sprint: from 2.30pm

Sunday 1st September



MotoGP Race: from 1.30pm

MotoGP 2024: discover the Motorland Aragon circuit

When there was a feeling that the legendary street circuit of Alcaniz was too dangerous, the Motorland Aragon project was launched, which was built in 2009 and arrived on the MotoGP calendar in 2010. In its first year of life, 2010, it received the award for best circuit of the season.

The 5.077km Aragon track was designed by the famous Hermann Tilke, who designed many F1 circuits. It has 17 corners and its climbs and descents are very popular with drivers and fans. It is located on the outskirts of Alcaniz and since 2010 it has only missed its annual appointment with the World Championship in 2023, when it was removed from the calendar. However, it was resurfaced for its return and has signed with Dorna to continue until at least 2026.

The MotoGP Sprint at Aragon will take place on Saturday over a distance of 11 laps and the main race on Sunday over a duration of 23 laps. The Moto3 race is scheduled for Sunday with 17 laps and the Moto2 race on Sunday with 19 laps.