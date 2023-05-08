After Pecco Bagnaia’s return to victory at Jerez, the MotoGP is back on track at Le Mans for the French Grand Prix, the fifth round of the 2023 season. The Ducati rider has taken back the championship leadership and will certainly want to make up for the disappointment of last year, when he fell in pursuit of Enea Bastianini.

His current teammate will be the big absentee from the French weekend. In Spain he had tried to come back from the injury to his right scapula remedied in the first Sprint of the year, in Portimao. However, the pain was still too strong and so after FP3 the rider from Rimini threw in the towel.

We expected to see him again in the saddle at Le Mans, but in recent days the Borgo Panigale manufacturer announced its intention to take advantage of the long break between the French and Mugello rounds (almost a month) to allow him to recover better. The surprise is that Danilo Petrucci will ride his Desmosedici GP, who will thus make his return to MotoGP and Ducati.

However, Bastianini’s will not be the only absence, because Miguel Oliveira will also not be in the game. The Aprilia RNF rider was the victim of an accident on the first lap of the Jerez race, in which he fractured his left humerus, as well as a ligament problem in his shoulder, so he will have to rest. Instead of him, Razlan Razali’s team will field the test driver from the Noale company, Lorenzo Savadori.

At the moment, however, it is not yet known whether there will be the long-awaited return of Marc Marquez or not. Tomorrow, the Honda rider will perform the usual CT scan on the thumb of his right hand and only then will we know if the fracture will allow him to get back on the saddle of his RC213V or not.

Speaking of those who will surely be there, Marco Bezzecchi will have to try to redeem a weekend a little below expectations in Jerez, which in any case kept him in second place in the World Championship. The KTMs, currently third and fourth in the World Championship with Brad Binder and Jack Miller, will instead have to confirm the good things they showed in Spain, where they were the only bikes capable of holding up against Bagnaia. Who knows then that the home air can’t be good for Fabio Quartararo, who is in a deep technical crisis with his Yamaha.

Below is the complete schedule for the weekend, as well as the TV schedules and Motorsport.com LIVE.

MotoGP 2023: the times of the French Grand Prix

The novelty of the Le Mans weekend is that the first round of the MotoE will take place. For the other three classes, the format will be the by now traditional one, with the MotoGP which will dispute qualifying and the Sprint on Saturday and the Grand Prix on Sunday. The electric category, on the other hand, will only take to the track in the first two days of the weekend: on Friday for two free practice sessions and for qualifying, while on Saturday there will be both races.

Friday 12 May



FP1 MotoE: 8:30-8:45

FP1 Moto3: 9:00-9:35

FP1 Moto2: 9:50-10:30

MotoGP FP1: 10:45-11:30

FP2 MotoE: 12:35-12:50

FP2 Moto3: 1.15pm-1.50pm

FP2 Moto2: 14:05-14:45

MotoGP FP2: 15:00-16:00

MotoE qualifications: 17:00-17:30

Saturday 13th May



FP3 Moto3: 8:40-9:10

FP3 Moto2: 9:25-9:55

MotoGP FP3: 10:10-10:40

MotoGP Qualifying: 10:50-11:30

Race 1 MotoE: 12:10

Moto3 qualifying: 12:50-13:30

Moto2 qualifying: 1.45pm-2.25pm

MotoGP sprints: 3pm

Race 2 MotoE: 4:10pm

Sunday 14th May



MotoGP warm-up: 9:45-9:55

Moto3 race: 11:00 am

Moto2 race: 12:15

MotoGP race: 2pm

MotoGP 2023: how can I see the French GP



MotoGP 2023: let’s discover the Le Mans circuit

This legendary circuit, home to the iconic 24 Hours of Le Mans and with a capacity of over 100,000 spectators, hosts MotoGP on its 4.19km version and a total of 14 corners, 5 left and 9 right.