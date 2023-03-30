It has been eight months since the announcement of the introduction of Sprint Races for this season. This margin of time has sparked endless debates and discrepancies between one and another about the suitability of the format that finally debuted last weekend in Portugal. The evaluation of this first experience has been more than positive from the point of view of entertainment, commercial and promotion. The conclusion can only be good for the championship promoters.

“The truth is that we are very happy. The reactions have been very positive, both from the TV rights holders, partners and teams. As is normal, there are some things to refine, especially some protocols. But in general we are happy with the result,” summed up Carmelo Ezpeleta, Dorna sporting director and MotoGP CEO in a chat with Autosport in the Portimao paddock.

“On Friday we were already fighting for important things. Saturday is a ramp up to the tension that peaks with the Sprint Race. This, in turn, acts as a hook for Sunday’s race”, added Ezpeleta, who despite the satisfaction is no stranger to the most negative aspect of the first stage of this season. “The worst news was the injuries, but I think they are all unrelated to the format.”

Ezpeleta’s opinion contrasts with that of those who in the last few hours have signaled without doubts that the new format is the main cause of the many injuries that the Algarve match drags on. The most serious of all is that of Pol Espargaro, who will not race for several months. The GasGas team rider had an accident on Friday afternoon in which he suffered a fractured jaw, a vertebra and a pulmonary trauma.

Pol’s absence was also joined by that of Enea Bastianini, who broke his right scapula in the Sprint Race after a fall in the early stages of the race. Marc Marquez and Miguel Oliveira are also out of contention, protagonists of the accident caused by the Honda rider on the third lap of Sunday’s race. Jorge Martin was also involved in that carom, but he will be at Termas de Rio Hondo despite his broken right foot. However, Marquez’s mistake hardly has anything to do with the format of the weekend.

Clearly, the most important criticisms were those of the riders, for example Fabio Quartararo defined the abyss he was involved in in the early stages of Saturday’s race as a “jungle”. “There will soon be a very serious accident,” said the Yamaha rider, conditioned by an unsatisfactory qualifying that led him to start 11th on the grid, right in the middle of traffic.

Of a different opinion is Jack Miller, for example, who has acknowledged that he feels enthusiastic about the change. Net of the tastes of one or another driver, generally conditioned by the results, a slightly more exhaustive analysis needs to be carried out before pointing to the format as the only one responsible for what happened in Portugal.

To begin with, you have to take into consideration the scenario in which the injuries occurred, and it so happened that they were at the first race of the year. Portimao is the track where the last pre-season tests took place, this meant that on the one hand we lapped faster, on the other the group was more balanced, therefore compressed. On Sunday, the fastest lap was won by Aleix Espargaro (1’38”872), who however had five of his rivals capable of lapping on the same tenths. A lot of equality democratizes the options of obtaining a good result and this, logically, has an impact on the predisposition to want to take risks.

It is also important to underline the characteristics of a circuit which is not dangerous, but has a layout which does not make it the safest in the world, nor sufficient width in the escape routes. To this, we must add the terrible mistake of not having placed air fences in the critical points, such as the one at Turn 10 where Pol Espargaro crashed. Furthermore, there was the track’s lack of commitment to replacing the gravel in the run-off areas, which had already caused several complications last year. “In Qatar, for example, nothing like this would have happened due to the characteristics of the track,” underlined Aleix.

Aleix Espargaro, Aprilia Racing Team Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

The voices that claim that the new format has been a detonator for Portimao’s injuries, reason on a position that as a basic theory has the aggressiveness of the drivers in the Sprint Race, increased by stress and the accumulation of nerves. However, the only unfit in Portugal was that of Enea Bastianini, as a result of a contact with Luca Marini, which led to a fracture of the right scapula for the official Ducati rider, who crashed with a sharp blow, but at low speed.

“I know there have been complaints, but I have not seen any crazy things done on Saturday. Managing the aggressiveness of the riders is their job, it’s all in their hands, not in ours”, argued Ezpeleta, who here agrees with Aleix Espargaro. “Controlling the levels of aggression, especially in the first corners, is something we need to discuss among ourselves. On the last lap you can go to the maximum, there may be contacts, but it’s not normal when it happens at the start,” explained the Aprilia rider. The Catalan does not directly link the many injuries to the new format, but underlines the uncertainty that such a profound change brings with it. “We all have to get used to it, because a change of these proportions causes a lot of stress and nerves. Once a few races have passed, everything will stabilize,” concluded Espargaro.