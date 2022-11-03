MotoGP | Here are the official 2023 entry lists for all classes

As usual, on the eve of the Valencia Grand Prix, which concludes the season, the FIM released next year’s entry lists. That of MotoGP sees the absence of Suzuki and some changes that are already known, while Moto2 and Moto3 see several new features. First of all, the absence of the reigning champion in the cadet class: Izan Guevara will in fact move to Moto2, as will Dennis Foggia. In the middle class there will be no Augusto Fernandez, fighting for the championship, which will make his debut in MotoGP.

Moto3

Izan Guevara will be promoted to Moto2 and therefore does not line up on the Moto3 grid to defend the title. Also missing will be Dennis Foggia, one of the reference points of the category that will pass to the intermediate class. Thus the well-known Jaume Masia, Xavier Artigas, Tatsuki Suzuki and Ayumu Sasaki remain to fight for the world championship in the cadet class. But these are just some of the names that will be able to give a show in Moto3 next year, the battle promises to be heated.

There is a lot of Italy on the starting grid, with five drivers defending the Italian flag: Matteo Bertelle will return in 2023, stopped for most of this season due to a leg injury that forced him to stay on the sidelines. Great return also for Romano Fenati, who relaunches himself with the Snipers team and will be Bertelle’s own teammate. The presence of Riccardo Rossi and Stefano Nepa has been confirmed, while Filippo Farioli will make his debut in 2023 with the KTM Tech3 team.

Number Pilot Nationality Team Motorcycle 5 Jaume Masia Spanish Leopard Racing Honda 6 Ryusei Yamanaka Japanese GasGas Aspar Team GasGas 7 Filippo Farioli Italian Red Bull KTM Tech3 KTM 10 Diogo Moreira Brazilian MT Helmets – MSI KTM 18 Matteo Bertelle Italian Rivacold Snipers Team Honda 19 Scott Ogden English Visiontrack Racing Team Honda 20 Lorenzo Fellon French CIP Green Power KTM 22 Ana Carrasco Spanish BOE Motorsports KTM 24 Tatsuki Suzuki Japanese Leopard Racing Honda 27 Kaito Toba Japanese SIC58 Racing Team Honda 38 David Salvador Spanish CIP Green Power KTM 43 Xavier Artigas Spanish CFMoto Racing PruestelGP CFMoto 44 David Munoz Spanish BOE Motorsports KTM 48 Ivan Ortola Spanish Angeluss MTA Team KTM 53 Deniz Oncu Turkish Red Bull KTM Ajo KTM 54 Riccardo Rossi Italian SIC58 Racing Team Honda 55 Romano Fenati Italian Rivacold Snipers Team Honda 63 Syarifuddin Azman Malaysian MT Helmets – MSI KTM 64 Mario Suryo Aji Indonesian Honda Team Asia Honda 66 Joel Kelso Australian CFMoto Racing PruestelGP CFMoto 70 Joshua Whatley English Visiontrack Racing Team Honda 71 Ayumu Sasaki Japanese Liqui Moly Husqvarna Intact GP Husqvarna 72 Taiyo Furusato Japanese Honda Team Asia Honda 80 David Alonso Colombian GasGas Aspar Team GasGas 82 Stefano Nepa Italian Angeluss MTA Team KTM 95 Colin Veijer Dutch Liqui Moly Husqvarna Intact GP Husqvarna 96 Daniel Holgado Spanish Red Bull KTM Tech3 KTM 99 Jose Antonio Rueda Spanish Red Bull KTM Ajo KTM

Moto2

The 2022 title is still to be decided, but surely one of the two contenders will not be there next year: Augusto Fernandez will move to MotoGP after the Valencia race. It remains only to understand if he will do it as a world champion or not. Instead, he will remain in Moto2 Ai Ogura, who will therefore be one of the points of reference, together with veteran Sam Lowes and the others who have been protagonists this season.

Among these there are two Italians: we are talking about Celestino Vietti, leader of the championship for the first part of the year, and Tony Arbolino, who is pulling out his claws. These two are also confirmed for 2023 and are determined to raise the Italian flag. But they will not be the only representatives of our country: Lorenzo Dalla Porta continues in the intermediate class, as does Niccolò Antonelli. Dennis Foggia makes his debut in Moto2 and with the Roman the number of Italian riders rises to five.