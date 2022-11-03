Friday, November 4, 2022
MotoGP | Here are the official 2023 entry lists for all classes

November 3, 2022
As usual, on the eve of the Valencia Grand Prix, which concludes the season, the FIM released next year’s entry lists. That of MotoGP sees the absence of Suzuki and some changes that are already known, while Moto2 and Moto3 see several new features. First of all, the absence of the reigning champion in the cadet class: Izan Guevara will in fact move to Moto2, as will Dennis Foggia. In the middle class there will be no Augusto Fernandez, fighting for the championship, which will make his debut in MotoGP.

Moto3

Izan Guevara will be promoted to Moto2 and therefore does not line up on the Moto3 grid to defend the title. Also missing will be Dennis Foggia, one of the reference points of the category that will pass to the intermediate class. Thus the well-known Jaume Masia, Xavier Artigas, Tatsuki Suzuki and Ayumu Sasaki remain to fight for the world championship in the cadet class. But these are just some of the names that will be able to give a show in Moto3 next year, the battle promises to be heated.

There is a lot of Italy on the starting grid, with five drivers defending the Italian flag: Matteo Bertelle will return in 2023, stopped for most of this season due to a leg injury that forced him to stay on the sidelines. Great return also for Romano Fenati, who relaunches himself with the Snipers team and will be Bertelle’s own teammate. The presence of Riccardo Rossi and Stefano Nepa has been confirmed, while Filippo Farioli will make his debut in 2023 with the KTM Tech3 team.

Number Pilot Nationality Team Motorcycle
5 Jaume Masia Spanish Leopard Racing Honda
6 Ryusei Yamanaka Japanese GasGas Aspar Team GasGas
7 Filippo Farioli Italian Red Bull KTM Tech3 KTM
10 Diogo Moreira Brazilian MT Helmets – MSI KTM
18 Matteo Bertelle Italian Rivacold Snipers Team Honda
19 Scott Ogden English Visiontrack Racing Team Honda
20 Lorenzo Fellon French CIP Green Power KTM
22 Ana Carrasco Spanish BOE Motorsports KTM
24 Tatsuki Suzuki Japanese Leopard Racing Honda
27 Kaito Toba Japanese SIC58 Racing Team Honda
38 David Salvador Spanish CIP Green Power KTM
43 Xavier Artigas Spanish CFMoto Racing PruestelGP CFMoto
44 David Munoz Spanish BOE Motorsports KTM
48 Ivan Ortola Spanish Angeluss MTA Team KTM
53 Deniz Oncu Turkish Red Bull KTM Ajo KTM
54 Riccardo Rossi Italian SIC58 Racing Team Honda
55 Romano Fenati Italian Rivacold Snipers Team Honda
63 Syarifuddin Azman Malaysian MT Helmets – MSI KTM
64 Mario Suryo Aji Indonesian Honda Team Asia Honda
66 Joel Kelso Australian CFMoto Racing PruestelGP CFMoto
70 Joshua Whatley English Visiontrack Racing Team Honda
71 Ayumu Sasaki Japanese Liqui Moly Husqvarna Intact GP Husqvarna
72 Taiyo Furusato Japanese Honda Team Asia Honda
80 David Alonso Colombian GasGas Aspar Team GasGas
82 Stefano Nepa Italian Angeluss MTA Team KTM
95 Colin Veijer Dutch Liqui Moly Husqvarna Intact GP Husqvarna
96 Daniel Holgado Spanish Red Bull KTM Tech3 KTM
99 Jose Antonio Rueda Spanish Red Bull KTM Ajo KTM
Moto2

The 2022 title is still to be decided, but surely one of the two contenders will not be there next year: Augusto Fernandez will move to MotoGP after the Valencia race. It remains only to understand if he will do it as a world champion or not. Instead, he will remain in Moto2 Ai Ogura, who will therefore be one of the points of reference, together with veteran Sam Lowes and the others who have been protagonists this season.

Among these there are two Italians: we are talking about Celestino Vietti, leader of the championship for the first part of the year, and Tony Arbolino, who is pulling out his claws. These two are also confirmed for 2023 and are determined to raise the Italian flag. But they will not be the only representatives of our country: Lorenzo Dalla Porta continues in the intermediate class, as does Niccolò Antonelli. Dennis Foggia makes his debut in Moto2 and with the Roman the number of Italian riders rises to five.

Number Pilot Nationality Team Motorcycle
3 Lukas Tulovic German Liqui Moly Husqvarna Intact GP Kalex
4 Sean Dylan Kelly American American Racing Kalex
5 Kohta Nozane Japanese Yamaha VR46 Master Camp Team Kalex
7 Barry Baltus Belgian RW Racing GP Kalex
11 Sergio Garcia Spanish Flexbox HP40 Kalex
12 Filip Salac Czech Gresini Racing Moto2 Kalex
13 Celestino Vietti Italian Fantic Motor Kalex
14 Tony Arbolino Italian ELF Marc VDS Racing Team Kalex
15 Darryn Binder South African Liqui Moly Husqvarna Intact GP Kalex
16 Joe Roberts American Italtrans Racing Team Kalex
17 Alex Escrig Spanish MV Agusta Forward Team MV Agusta
18 Manuel Gonzalez Spanish Yamaha VR46 Master Camp Team Kalex
19 Lorenzo Dalla Porta Italian Pertamina Mandalika SAG Racing Team Kalex
21 Alonso Lopez Spanish SpeedUp Racing Darkwood
22 Sam Lowes English ELF Marc VDS Racing Team Kalex
23 Niccolò Antonelli Italian Fantic Motor Kalex
24 Marcos Ramirez Spanish MV Agusta Forward Team MV Agusta
28 Izan Guevara Spanish GasGas Aspar Team Kalex
33 Rory Skinner English American Racing Kalex
35 Somkiat Chantra Thai Idemitus Honda Team Asia Kalex
37 Pedro Acosta Spanish Red Bull KTM Ajo Kalex
40 Aron Canet Spanish Flexbox HP40 Kalex
52 Jeremy Alcoba Spanish Gresini Racing Moto2 Kalex
54 Fermin Aldeguer Spanish SpeedUp Racing Darkwood
64 Bo Bendsneyder Dutch Pertamina Mandalika SAG Team Kalex
71 Dennis Foggia Italian Italtrans Racing Team Kalex
75 Albert Arenas Spanish Red Bull KTM Ajo Kalex
79 Ai Ogura Japanese Idemitsu Honda Team Asia Kalex
84 Zonta VD Goorbergh Dutch RW Racing GP Kalex
96 Jake Dixon English GasGas Aspar Team Kalex
MotoGP

The premier class cannot miss the appeal, which does not see major changes for next year. Of course, Suzuki’s absence will be felt, but apart from some market news and some beginnings, there won’t be too much news.

Massive is the presence of the Italian riders, who will be six on the MotoGP grid, one of which is a big favorite for the title this weekend in Valencia. Pecco Bagnaia is the standard-bearer, while Enea Bastianini will team up with him in the official team and it will be an incredible team. Luca Marini, Marco Bezzecchi, Fabio Di Giannantonio and Franco Morbidelli are also ready to do battle.

Number Pilot Nationality Team Motorcycle
5 Johann Zarco French First Pramac Racing Ducati *
10 Luca Marini Italian Mooney VR46 Racing Team Ducati *
12 Maverick Vinales Spanish Aprilia Racing Aprilia
20 Fabio Quartararo French Monster Energy Yamaha MotoGP Team Yamaha
21 Franco Morbidelli Italian Monster Energy Yamaha MotoGP Team Yamaha
23 Enea Bastianini Italian Ducati Lenovo Team Ducati
25 Raul Fernandez Spanish RNF MotoGP Team Aprilia *
30 Takaaki Nakagami Japanese LCR Honda Idemitsu Honda *
33 Brad Binder South African Red Bull KTM Factory Racing KTM
36 Joan Mir Spanish Repsol Honda Team Honda
37 Augusto Fernandez Spanish Tech3 GasGas Factory Racing GasGas *
41 Aleix Espargaro Spanish Aprilia Racing Aprilia
42 Alex Rins Spanish LCR Honda Castrol Honda *
43 Jack Miller Australian Red Bull KTM Factory Racing KTM
44 Pol Espargaro Spanish Tech3 GasGas Factory Racing GasGas *
49 Fabio Di Giannantonio Italian Gresini Racing MotoGP Ducati *
63 Francesco Bagnaia Italian Ducati Lenovo Team Ducati
72 Marco Bezzecchi Italian Mooney VR46 Racing Team Ducati *
73 Alex Marquez Spanish Gresini Racing MotoGP Ducati *
88 Miguel Oliveira Portuguese RNF MotoGP Team Aprilia *
89 Jorge Martin Spanish First Pramac Racing Ducati *
93 Marc Marquez Spanish Repsol Honda Team Honda

* Pilot of an independent team

