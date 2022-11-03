MotoGP | Here are the official 2023 entry lists for all classes

As usual, on the eve of the Valencia Grand Prix, which concludes the season, the FIM released next year’s entry lists. That of MotoGP sees the absence of Suzuki and some changes that are already known, while Moto2 and Moto3 see several new features. First of all, the absence of the reigning champion in the cadet class: Izan Guevara will in fact move to Moto2, as will Dennis Foggia. In the middle class there will be no Augusto Fernandez, fighting for the championship, which will make his debut in MotoGP.
Moto3
Izan Guevara will be promoted to Moto2 and therefore does not line up on the Moto3 grid to defend the title. Also missing will be Dennis Foggia, one of the reference points of the category that will pass to the intermediate class. Thus the well-known Jaume Masia, Xavier Artigas, Tatsuki Suzuki and Ayumu Sasaki remain to fight for the world championship in the cadet class. But these are just some of the names that will be able to give a show in Moto3 next year, the battle promises to be heated.
There is a lot of Italy on the starting grid, with five drivers defending the Italian flag: Matteo Bertelle will return in 2023, stopped for most of this season due to a leg injury that forced him to stay on the sidelines. Great return also for Romano Fenati, who relaunches himself with the Snipers team and will be Bertelle’s own teammate. The presence of Riccardo Rossi and Stefano Nepa has been confirmed, while Filippo Farioli will make his debut in 2023 with the KTM Tech3 team.
|Number
|Pilot
|Nationality
|Team
|Motorcycle
|5
|Jaume Masia
|Spanish
|Leopard Racing
|Honda
|6
|Ryusei Yamanaka
|Japanese
|GasGas Aspar Team
|GasGas
|7
|Filippo Farioli
|Italian
|Red Bull KTM Tech3
|KTM
|10
|Diogo Moreira
|Brazilian
|MT Helmets – MSI
|KTM
|18
|Matteo Bertelle
|Italian
|Rivacold Snipers Team
|Honda
|19
|Scott Ogden
|English
|Visiontrack Racing Team
|Honda
|20
|Lorenzo Fellon
|French
|CIP Green Power
|KTM
|22
|Ana Carrasco
|Spanish
|BOE Motorsports
|KTM
|24
|Tatsuki Suzuki
|Japanese
|Leopard Racing
|Honda
|27
|Kaito Toba
|Japanese
|SIC58 Racing Team
|Honda
|38
|David Salvador
|Spanish
|CIP Green Power
|KTM
|43
|Xavier Artigas
|Spanish
|CFMoto Racing PruestelGP
|CFMoto
|44
|David Munoz
|Spanish
|BOE Motorsports
|KTM
|48
|Ivan Ortola
|Spanish
|Angeluss MTA Team
|KTM
|53
|Deniz Oncu
|Turkish
|Red Bull KTM Ajo
|KTM
|54
|Riccardo Rossi
|Italian
|SIC58 Racing Team
|Honda
|55
|Romano Fenati
|Italian
|Rivacold Snipers Team
|Honda
|63
|Syarifuddin Azman
|Malaysian
|MT Helmets – MSI
|KTM
|64
|Mario Suryo Aji
|Indonesian
|Honda Team Asia
|Honda
|66
|Joel Kelso
|Australian
|CFMoto Racing PruestelGP
|CFMoto
|70
|Joshua Whatley
|English
|Visiontrack Racing Team
|Honda
|71
|Ayumu Sasaki
|Japanese
|Liqui Moly Husqvarna Intact GP
|Husqvarna
|72
|Taiyo Furusato
|Japanese
|Honda Team Asia
|Honda
|80
|David Alonso
|Colombian
|GasGas Aspar Team
|GasGas
|82
|Stefano Nepa
|Italian
|Angeluss MTA Team
|KTM
|95
|Colin Veijer
|Dutch
|Liqui Moly Husqvarna Intact GP
|Husqvarna
|96
|Daniel Holgado
|Spanish
|Red Bull KTM Tech3
|KTM
|99
|Jose Antonio Rueda
|Spanish
|Red Bull KTM Ajo
|KTM
Moto2
The 2022 title is still to be decided, but surely one of the two contenders will not be there next year: Augusto Fernandez will move to MotoGP after the Valencia race. It remains only to understand if he will do it as a world champion or not. Instead, he will remain in Moto2 Ai Ogura, who will therefore be one of the points of reference, together with veteran Sam Lowes and the others who have been protagonists this season.
Among these there are two Italians: we are talking about Celestino Vietti, leader of the championship for the first part of the year, and Tony Arbolino, who is pulling out his claws. These two are also confirmed for 2023 and are determined to raise the Italian flag. But they will not be the only representatives of our country: Lorenzo Dalla Porta continues in the intermediate class, as does Niccolò Antonelli. Dennis Foggia makes his debut in Moto2 and with the Roman the number of Italian riders rises to five.
|Number
|Pilot
|Nationality
|Team
|Motorcycle
|3
|Lukas Tulovic
|German
|Liqui Moly Husqvarna Intact GP
|Kalex
|4
|Sean Dylan Kelly
|American
|American Racing
|Kalex
|5
|Kohta Nozane
|Japanese
|Yamaha VR46 Master Camp Team
|Kalex
|7
|Barry Baltus
|Belgian
|RW Racing GP
|Kalex
|11
|Sergio Garcia
|Spanish
|Flexbox HP40
|Kalex
|12
|Filip Salac
|Czech
|Gresini Racing Moto2
|Kalex
|13
|Celestino Vietti
|Italian
|Fantic Motor
|Kalex
|14
|Tony Arbolino
|Italian
|ELF Marc VDS Racing Team
|Kalex
|15
|Darryn Binder
|South African
|Liqui Moly Husqvarna Intact GP
|Kalex
|16
|Joe Roberts
|American
|Italtrans Racing Team
|Kalex
|17
|Alex Escrig
|Spanish
|MV Agusta Forward Team
|MV Agusta
|18
|Manuel Gonzalez
|Spanish
|Yamaha VR46 Master Camp Team
|Kalex
|19
|Lorenzo Dalla Porta
|Italian
|Pertamina Mandalika SAG Racing Team
|Kalex
|21
|Alonso Lopez
|Spanish
|SpeedUp Racing
|Darkwood
|22
|Sam Lowes
|English
|ELF Marc VDS Racing Team
|Kalex
|23
|Niccolò Antonelli
|Italian
|Fantic Motor
|Kalex
|24
|Marcos Ramirez
|Spanish
|MV Agusta Forward Team
|MV Agusta
|28
|Izan Guevara
|Spanish
|GasGas Aspar Team
|Kalex
|33
|Rory Skinner
|English
|American Racing
|Kalex
|35
|Somkiat Chantra
|Thai
|Idemitus Honda Team Asia
|Kalex
|37
|Pedro Acosta
|Spanish
|Red Bull KTM Ajo
|Kalex
|40
|Aron Canet
|Spanish
|Flexbox HP40
|Kalex
|52
|Jeremy Alcoba
|Spanish
|Gresini Racing Moto2
|Kalex
|54
|Fermin Aldeguer
|Spanish
|SpeedUp Racing
|Darkwood
|64
|Bo Bendsneyder
|Dutch
|Pertamina Mandalika SAG Team
|Kalex
|71
|Dennis Foggia
|Italian
|Italtrans Racing Team
|Kalex
|75
|Albert Arenas
|Spanish
|Red Bull KTM Ajo
|Kalex
|79
|Ai Ogura
|Japanese
|Idemitsu Honda Team Asia
|Kalex
|84
|Zonta VD Goorbergh
|Dutch
|RW Racing GP
|Kalex
|96
|Jake Dixon
|English
|GasGas Aspar Team
|Kalex
MotoGP
The premier class cannot miss the appeal, which does not see major changes for next year. Of course, Suzuki’s absence will be felt, but apart from some market news and some beginnings, there won’t be too much news.
Massive is the presence of the Italian riders, who will be six on the MotoGP grid, one of which is a big favorite for the title this weekend in Valencia. Pecco Bagnaia is the standard-bearer, while Enea Bastianini will team up with him in the official team and it will be an incredible team. Luca Marini, Marco Bezzecchi, Fabio Di Giannantonio and Franco Morbidelli are also ready to do battle.
|Number
|Pilot
|Nationality
|Team
|Motorcycle
|5
|Johann Zarco
|French
|First Pramac Racing
|Ducati *
|10
|Luca Marini
|Italian
|Mooney VR46 Racing Team
|Ducati *
|12
|Maverick Vinales
|Spanish
|Aprilia Racing
|Aprilia
|20
|Fabio Quartararo
|French
|Monster Energy Yamaha MotoGP Team
|Yamaha
|21
|Franco Morbidelli
|Italian
|Monster Energy Yamaha MotoGP Team
|Yamaha
|23
|Enea Bastianini
|Italian
|Ducati Lenovo Team
|Ducati
|25
|Raul Fernandez
|Spanish
|RNF MotoGP Team
|Aprilia *
|30
|Takaaki Nakagami
|Japanese
|LCR Honda Idemitsu
|Honda *
|33
|Brad Binder
|South African
|Red Bull KTM Factory Racing
|KTM
|36
|Joan Mir
|Spanish
|Repsol Honda Team
|Honda
|37
|Augusto Fernandez
|Spanish
|Tech3 GasGas Factory Racing
|GasGas *
|41
|Aleix Espargaro
|Spanish
|Aprilia Racing
|Aprilia
|42
|Alex Rins
|Spanish
|LCR Honda Castrol
|Honda *
|43
|Jack Miller
|Australian
|Red Bull KTM Factory Racing
|KTM
|44
|Pol Espargaro
|Spanish
|Tech3 GasGas Factory Racing
|GasGas *
|49
|Fabio Di Giannantonio
|Italian
|Gresini Racing MotoGP
|Ducati *
|63
|Francesco Bagnaia
|Italian
|Ducati Lenovo Team
|Ducati
|72
|Marco Bezzecchi
|Italian
|Mooney VR46 Racing Team
|Ducati *
|73
|Alex Marquez
|Spanish
|Gresini Racing MotoGP
|Ducati *
|88
|Miguel Oliveira
|Portuguese
|RNF MotoGP Team
|Aprilia *
|89
|Jorge Martin
|Spanish
|First Pramac Racing
|Ducati *
|93
|Marc Marquez
|Spanish
|Repsol Honda Team
|Honda
* Pilot of an independent team
