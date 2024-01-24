The 2024 MotoGP season is already getting underway even though we haven't yet taken to the track. Yes, because January is the month of presentations, the new bikes are revealed and this increases the anticipation even more. Today the Pertamina Enduro VR46 team unveiled the weapons with which they will fight this year in the directing class. Valentino Rossi's team starts again in 2024 and does so with a new name and new colours.

At the Palacongressi in Riccione, the Ducati satellite team presented the GP23 which will be entrusted to Marco Bezzecchi and Fabio Di Giannantonio. Great upheaval for the Desmosedici of the Tavullia line-up, which goes from black (or “total black”, as they say in the language of fashion) to a set of light and… Fluo colours. Designed by Aldo Drudi, the new livery is fluorescent yellow at the front, on the fairing, and then slowly fades towards the white that covers most of the bike. There is also a clear reference to the new main sponsor Pertamina: here, therefore, is the red that stands out on the sides, right where the name can be read.

The riders' overalls also obviously reflect the livery of the Ducati they will ride. Marco Bezzecchi is ready to play his third season in Valentino Rossi's team, with the desire to improve on last year's already excellent results. In fact, before the injury in training which slowed down his progress, he achieved three victories in the Sunday races (Argentina, France and India) and won the Sprint in Holland, remaining in the fight for the world championship until a few races from the end.

Team VR46

New adventure instead for Fabio Di Giannantonio, who takes off the Gresini colors to embrace the VR46 project. The Roman thus enters Valentino Rossi's orbit and launches himself into a new challenge, from which he sets off again to demonstrate, once again, that he deserves the MotoGP. A complicated 2023, in which at a certain point he found himself almost out of the championship, ended on a high note, with a victory in Qatar, the first in the premier class. Now Diggia brings the white, red and yellow (fluorescent!) of the Pertamina Enduro VR46 team, to pick up in 2024 where it left off last season.

Both Bezzecchi and Di Giannantonio will have the Desmosedici GP23, the world champion Ducati with Pecco Bagnaia and which now passes to the satellite team. We have already seen the new pair in action in the Valencia tests last November, but the best is yet to come: the riders will return to the track at the beginning of February, when MotoGP will fly to Malaysia for the usual pre-season tests on the Sepang circuit.