MotoGP is preparing to enter the hottest phase of the 2023 season, with Francesco Bagnaia and Jorge Martin who will compete for the Riders’ world title until Valencia, the last stage of this year. Meanwhile, today, the locations and dates of the tests that will be held during the 2024 season were made official.

As previously announced, teams will have three test days during the season next season, bringing the total number of official test days in 2024 to nine.

The total number of tests has increased to allow teams, drivers and Michelin to test the new front tire specifications ahead of their planned introduction in 2025.

The three days of in-season testing will thus be held on the following circuits and on the following dates:

Monday 29 April: Angel Nieto Circuit in Jerez de la Frontera Monday 3 June: Mugello International Circuit Monday 9 September: Misano World Circuit Marco Simoncelli

These three days are in addition to those already announced which will be considered as pre-season tests scheduled between Sepang and Lusail. The first two pre-season tests were held in Malaysia, the first from 1st to 3rd February, the second from 6th to 8th.

The third and final pre-season test will be held in Qatar shortly before the start of the season, on 19-20 February on the Lusail track.

In addition to the three tests in the season, there will also be the end-of-season tests which will be held on the Ricardo Tormo track in Valencia at the end of the 2024 World Championship.