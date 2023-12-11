The MotoGP didn't have time to celebrate Pecco Bagnaia's second world championship with Ducati before the bets on the 2024 MotoGP have already started again. A day of testing on the Valencia circuit, two days after the last race of the 2023 championship, was enough to revolutionize some values ​​and give a first projection of what could become next season.

The most striking data emerges from Marc Marquez, the thirty-year-old Spaniard, who after 13 years with Honda has decided to renounce his status as an official rider, to move to the Gresini team which will provide him with a customer Ducati Desmosedici. After eight world titles, the ace from Cervera has decided to take a life gamble: giving up the contract of the highest paid MotoGP rider (between salary and sponsors we are talking about 20 million euros), to get on the most competitive bike, even if the least evolved of the Borgo Panigale galaxy.

Marquez wants to prove to himself and others that he is still the champion that everyone has come to know. It was enough to see him get on the blue Ducati of the Gresini team on Tuesday and Marc's odds on the MotoGP betting sites immediately changed: on the Honda it was given at 11.0, while after the first laps with the Desmosedici it was already dropped to 7.00 and reached 5.50 after closing the test session with a fourth fastest time, close to the leaders, as if he had always ridden the Ducati and was not making his debut.

The opinion of Enea Bastianini, the official Ducati rider who followed him for a couple of laps, was impressive: “He was the fastest Ducati rider of all at the challenging turn 8: I couldn't keep up with his pace at that point!”. Also the former champion Jorge Lorenzo expressed his approval of Marquezputting him in the group of candidates for the title, as confirmed by the odds of the betting sites.

MotoGP betting: Bagnaia still with the lowest odds

The question that bookmakers are asking themselves and that everyone in the paddock is asking is whether Marquez will risk breaking up the monolithic Ducati group which managed to win in 2023 with seven of the eight bikes lined up. According to the operators, the Iberian will have to deal with Pecco Bagnaia. The Turin native, freshly world champion for the second time, will be able to count on the advantage of having a factory bike at his disposal again next year.

The Piedmontese, much appreciated for his tuning skills, as well as for his speed in the race that counts, the one on Sunday, will have to know how to assert his status as an official rider, taking advantage of the opportunity to have, before the riders of the customer team, the evolutions that Gigi Dall'Igna is preparing at Ducati. Comparing the odds of MotoGP betting sites, there is the awareness that Pecco can still make a difference as happened this year in the challenge with the very strong Jorge Martin and is therefore the super favorite for the final victory.

HRC odds up with Luca Marini

Honda, after losing the super champion Marc Maquez, must prove that it is the greatest manufacturer in the world of two wheels. The Japanese company has bet on Luca Marini who will be joined on the RC213V by the confirmed Joan Mir. Valentino Rossi's brother, Luca Marini has left VR46where it was like home, for get involved as an official driver. He inherits a very difficult role, given that he gets on a hot seat like that of the Spaniard, but his approach with the Honda in the first outing at the Ricardo Tormo was more positive than expected.

Marini, in fact, found himself in trouble a completely new motorcycle, with aerodynamic solutions finally in line with those of the most aggressive opponents and the first reactions have been favourable, finding more grip at the rear which was the big lack revealed this year. This change could significantly affect the odds on betting sites for the Honda team.

Yamaha: Rins alternative to Quartararo? Betting sites say yes

The other Japanese manufacturer that needs to find a relaunch after a disastrous season is Yamaha. Alex Rins, the only Honda rider who managed to win a race this year with the “terrible” Honda, left Team LCR to return to being a rider with official stripes. A great opportunity is at stake with the manufacturer of the tuning fork: in betting on MotoGP he is considered an “outsider” for the title, but it could prove to be a surprise, given that he is aiming for a relaunch after the problems with his left leg which kept him out of competition for a long time. races up to Valencia.

“Fabio and I have to work together, hand in hand. The comments from both are similar. By going in the same direction, I think we can give a lot of feedback to improve the bike.”

His collaboration with Quartararo could be decisive for the future of Yamaha, as expected by betting sites. In tests on the Cheste circuit, Rins had a prototype M1 at his disposal with two different aerodynamic packages: “In the first laps I had a big smile on my face. You have to remember that I come from a satellite team, while Yamaha is an official team. I had never seen so many people listening to me. They seemed very busy to me. I'm very happy to be able to explain things to so many people.” Will this be the beginning of a turning point?