Dorna has recently presented the provisional dates of pre-season tests for MotoGPas well as other classes such as the Moto2 and Moto3. In addition to this, there was also a list of days in which all three categories will be back on track for tests in the 2023 championship in progresseven here on a provisional basis.

As has often happened in MotoGP in recent years, the first absolute session will take place on the day immediately following the Valencia GP, on the track home to the last race of the 2022 world championship. Consequently, the first step towards the 2023 world championship will take place on 8 November 2022, with only the MotoGP involved in this type of test. With the advent of the new year, teams and pilots will fly in Malaysia for the shakedown and for the first session with the new bikes, in this case in the early days of February. Finally, before the start of the world championship, the premier class will have a final preparation in the first half of Marchbut on the circuit of Portimao. On the contrary, once the fight for the title has begun, the teams will be able to make the necessary adjustments on two occasions: May 1stafter the Spanish GP ad Jerezand the11 September 2023 in Misano Adriatico, the day after the San Marino GP.

Different speech for Moto2 and Moto3, both absent in Valencia. However, the season will start in the first half of March on different dates, but always at the Jerez de la Frontera circuit. Shortly after, also in March, the two classes will jointly participate in the Portimao tests. As for the MotoGP, the latter will also have two tests per season in progress in the days following a race, but on different dates and circuits: in reality, the first session will also be in Jerez, on May 2nd, while the second will come after the British GP, on 7 August, at the Silverstone circuit.

MotoGP, Moto 2 and Moto3 pre-season and season test calendar



CLASS DATE CIRCUIT MOTOGP November 8, 2022 Valencia, Spain 5, 6, 7 February 2023 Sepang, Malaysia 10, 11, 12 February 2023 Sepang, Malaysia 11, 12 March 2023 Portimao, Portugal May 1, 2023 Jerez, Spain September 11, 2023 Misano Adriatico, Italy MOTO2 14, March 15, 2023 Jerez, Spain 17, 18, 19 March 2023 Portimao, Portugal May 2, 2023 Jerez, Spain August 7, 2023 Silverstone, United Kingdom MOTO3 9, 10 March 2023 Jerez, Spain 17, 18, 19 March 2023 Portimao, Portugal May 2, 2023 Jerez, Spain August 7, 2023 Silverstone, United Kingdom See also F2 / Netherlands, Qualifying: pole for Drugovich, Pourchaire still out | FormulaPassion.it