Several MotoGP teams had already announced the presentation dates of their bikes and colors for the 2024 season. The dates of Gresini Racing (20 January), Ducati (22 January), VR46 (24 January), Trackhouse Racing were already known (January 26), Yamaha (February 5) and KTM (February 12).

But this Saturday, in the early afternoon, MotoGP revealed on its social networks a precise calendar containing the presentation dates of all the teams. This is a rather unusual approach, given that it is usually the teams themselves who make these types of announcements, which are often of particular importance, especially for sponsors. However, it should be underlined that, although the dates are known, for some teams the locations and times have not yet been determined.

In any case, barring changes, this has the merit of clarifying the calendar for the next few weeks, with the season's presentations spread over more than a month, from 20 January to 28 February, when Pramac will close the sequence by presenting the Ducatis which will be ridden by Jorge Martin and Franco Morbidelli.

These presentations will be interspersed with testing, with the Sepang Shakedown taking place from 1-2 February, before a three-day test, also at the Malaysian circuit, between 6-8 February. The Qatar tests will be held on the Losail circuit on 19 and 20 February, which will be the last before the start of the season.

MotoGP 2024 | The dates of the presentations

Squad Date and place

Gresini Racing 20 th January Riccione Ducati Lenovo Team January 22nd Madonna di Campiglio Pertamina Enduro VR46 MotoGP Team January 24th Riccione Trackhouse Racing January 26th Los Angeles GASGAS Factory Racing Tech3 January 29th To be defined Monster Energy Yamaha MotoGP Team February 5 Sepang Red Bull KTM Factory Racing February 12 Online Repsol Honda Team February 13 To be defined LCR Honda February 15 To be defined Aprilia Racing February 18 To be defined First Pramac Racing 28 February To be defined