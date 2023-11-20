Franco Morbidelli and Aleix Espargaró had a clash on the track during Saturday qualifying, which ended with a slap from the Catalan. The gesture earned the Aprilia rider a fine of 10,000 euros and a penalty of six places on the starting grid for Sunday’s race.

The Yamaha rider lashed out at his rival, who he described as violent and habitual of this type of reaction: “We have seen him overreact many times throughout his career. He has many more episodes to be ashamed of than to to be proud of. I wonder what he will tell his children”, said the Roman pilot.

The injury that Espargaró suffered in the initial stages of the Sprint, and which forced him to retire shortly after the start of the long race on Sunday, prevented him from challenging his opponent. As he had done the previous day, Espargaró once again acknowledged his mistake for not holding his nerve, even as he invited them to broaden their perspective and not focus only on the gesture.

“My version doesn’t change. Obviously I made a mistake and my reaction was very bad. But I can assure you that I didn’t want to hit him on the helmet, I just wanted to push him away,” Espargaró revealed. “If you only see the final part of the sequence, I deserve that penalty and it’s very bad. But it’s unfair because Franco has been walking on every track for a year and a half and in every race he annoys one or the other,” he continued the eldest of Granollers’ brothers before adding: “Last week he called Marc Márquez a dog with his hand. I was very wrong in my reaction, but it’s not good to only watch the last part of the sequence.”

For Espargaró, the worst part of the entire conflict were Morbidelli’s attacks on him, especially where he refers to his family, and more precisely to his children. Driver number 41 warned that this reaction will not go unpunished.

“What really made me angry is that in his statements he talked about my family and my children. He crossed a very sacred line; it won’t end here,” said the Catalan, who will do everything possible to race the next finish week in Valencia, where the last event of the season will be held. “I will try, I will do my best. The fracture of the fibula is serious, but the problem is the inflammation. The nerves are full of blood,” Espargaró said.