On May 22, 2017 he left us Nicky Hayden. However, there is no two-wheel enthusiast who does not remember with infinite affection that fast and cheerful American, perhaps with a touch of talent and continuity less than certain opponents of his golden years, but still capable of becoming world champion. in the unforgettable 2006 season, breaking the dominance of Valentino Rossi. That year the American from Honda was the protagonist of the championship of life, becoming the unexpected architect of the Doctor’s first real big defeat in his career. In fact, Rossi had just returned from five consecutive top class titles, between 500 and MotoGP, and despite a year full of technical problems and bad luck, he came to Valencia with an eight-point margin over his rival.

Leaving Honda for Yamaha at the end of 2003, the Tavullia phenomenon hadn’t stopped winning at all, as predicted by HRC’s top management, quite the contrary. Rossi in his first two seasons with the M1 had surprisingly beaten the competition, humiliating in some ways the manufacturer that had made him debut in the premier class in 2000. In 2006 Hayden and then-box-mate Dani Pedrosa fought for the title for a long time. to Italian, but one disastrous carom between the two generated by the Spaniard in the penultimate race of the year, in Portugal, it seemed to have written the end on the hopes of the Hondistas.

In the grand finale of the Circuit Ricardo Tormo Hayden was the underdog designated, but as a true American hero Kentucky Kid he was able to rise again on the decisive day. Despite the pole position on Saturday in fact, Rossi’s Yamaha immediately showed difficulties in the race pace, probably linked to problems with the tires. In the general shock the world champion’s bike crashed in the early stages of the GP, leaving Hayden the sole task of bringing home a podium finish, behind the dominated Ducati of Troy Bayliss and Loris Capirossi. Nicky succeeded in the mission and crossed the finish line in third place. Rossi, 13th, could not help but pay homage to his rival.

That of 2006 was for Hayden a title ‘worker’. The result above all of a greater constancy of performance. He won only two GPs, against the Doctor’s five, but the retirement caused by Pedrosa at Estoril was his only zero, against Rossi’s three. Valentino was often betrayed by the bike, but the boy from Kentucky made the most of it. It was he who interrupted Rossi’s dominance in MotoGP. He succeeded where the various Biaggi, Gibernau and Capirossi had failed. That season and that afternoon in Valencia made him forever become part of the two-wheel legend.