MotoGP, Rossi’s heirs against Marquez?

Since Valentino Rossi withdrew from the World Championship, giving up his tenth world title, his students at the Ranch have taken over the reins of MotoGP. On the other hand, the drivers classification sees Francesco Bagnaiaformer champion of 2022, lead with only one point ahead of Marco Bezzecchi.

A prolonged fight for the World Championship between two Italian riders would certainly be a good sign, not only for our movement but also for the championship. Yet, in Spain, there are those who think differently, perhaps trying to poison the battle for the World Championship, believing that the concentration of every rider who grows up in the Academy is also aimed at hindering Marc Marquez, historical rival of the Doctor. This was stated by Oscar Haro, former sporting director of the Honda LCR satellite team in MotoGP and figure who has always been close to #93.

Haro’s words

“The only one who hurts Ducati is Marc. Neither Aprilia nor Yamaha succeed“, these are the words of Haro on Twitch. “Davide Tardozzi took his riders and told them to follow him. AND in Mooney they hate Márquez, which is normal because they are very fond of Rossi. They all go looking for him. Rossi’s hatred has tainted Mooney’s environment“.

Marquez’s season

2023 also opened under the sign of bad luck for the eight-time world champion. After the unexpected pole position in Portimão, where he also finished on the podium in the Sprint, the Spaniard became the protagonist responsible for the accident that injured Miguel Oliveira besides himself. Out for 45 days due to a fracture to the first metacarpal of his right hand, Marquez surprised everyone once again with a splendid qualifying at Le Mans, where he came close to taking pole position while the other Hondas struggled to fill up the positions.