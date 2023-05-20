Bagnaia and that phrase in the viewfinder

Francesco Bagnaia’s words on the seven tenths of a delay that is “missing” between the factory bikes and the satellite teams certainly caused a sensation. The world champion was answering a precise question on the recent dynamics of MotoGP, which sees more and more Moto3-style group races, with no one imposing his pace in a decisive way, as happened up to a few years ago.

Bagnaia gave his interpretation of the recent structure of the races, without invoking favoritism to the detriment of those who – like Marco Bezzecchi – are chasing him closely with a Ducati belonging to a satellite team. And yet, especially abroad, “Pecco’s” message was not fully understood, also because the MotoGP social accounts themselves maliciously took it out of context.

Haro’s words

It is normal that even if the official bodies of the MotoGP world championship give their due, an inaccurate message arrives abroad. In Spain, in fact, they are attacking Bagnaia: “This is a World Cup for kids. How does a world champion say that the seven tenths of a second difference between the factory bikes and the satellite teams must return? So let’s throw him a red carpet and make him win another title“. And to pronounce them (up Twitch) was not a fool, but Oscar Haro.

The former sporting director of LCR Honda, who has always been close to Marc Marquez, praised the eight-time world champion, protagonist for better or for worse (when there was) of this start of the season: “He came close to pole after being injured for a month and a half, with the other Hondas in 12th, 14th and 18th. Marc humiliates the others, and this weekend I’ve heard a lot of nonsense from the riders. I accept the words of Jorge Martinwho explained that he learned a lot from the duel with Márquez in the race and that he felt guilty for not being on the podium with him (just to resist Martin, the eight-time world champion ended up in the gravel at Le Mans, losing his placement in the top three, ed.). He is an outstanding driver. I saw him, he had the desire of a sixteen year old who is about to race in the CEV. He prefers to fall than finish tenth: he has eight titles thanks to this attitude. There are others who get angry, like Aleix Espargaró. Aleix, when you have eight titles and you do what Marquez does, people will have respect for you“.