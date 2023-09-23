At the start of the Sprint at the Buddh International Circuit, first shortened by a lap and then delayed due to rain, five drivers ended up in the gravel of turn 1. The Mooney VR46 pair of Marco Bezzecchi and Luca Marini collided at the first turn, with the latter breaking his collarbone when he fell. Bez, however, returned to the track, recovering up to fifth position.

At the same time as the VR46 duo, another crash further back involved Stefan Bradl, who touched the rear of Augusto Fernandez, who in turn hit teammate Pol Espargaro. This is the third time in four races where an accident like this has been seen at the first corner, in addition to the Sprint start in Barcelona and Austria.

Marini was given a Long Lap Penalty for causing the accident with Bezzecchi, but he will serve it at the next grand prix he takes part in, as he was declared unfit for Sunday’s race in India. Bradl, however, received no sanctions.

However, this is a standard penalty for causing an accident: Enea Bastianini had also served a Long Lap Penalty for the carambola triggered in Barcelona, ​​as well as Jorge Martin after the crash at the first corner at the Red Bull Ring.

Pol Espargaro, Tech3 GASGAS Factory Racing, Stefan Bradl, Team LCR Honda, Crash at the start of the Sprint Photo by: M Saad

Aleix Espargaro, involved in the Turn 1 accident in today’s Sprint, claims that it is necessary to inflict more severe penalties to try to avoid such accidents. “There is a solution, and it is very, very simple,” he says. “Severe penalties for the first corner. I say this in every Safety Commission. More severe penalties. Very tough. We’ll see everyone brake sooner, just see. Brakes first, it’s simple.”

Fabio Quartararo also echoes the Aprilia rider, adding: “We talk about it in the Safety Commission. Anyone who commits strange actions on the first corner must receive a large, very large penalty. Today it was two teammates, it wasn’t great luck for Marco, but I understand that it’s very complicated.”

Jack Miller instead went against the grain, believing that what happened at the first corner was “inevitable” and “normal” for a tight corner like that. In fact, it was precisely at Turn 1 that many riders made mistakes by going wide throughout the weekend. Pol Espargaro believes that the accident in which he was involved is “always inevitable” and that pilots “can always do something” to avoid it.

The GasGas team driver calms things down by claiming that the collision with Bradl was simply a racing accident, but he agrees that more severe penalties are needed in the future. “We all said that if this had happened this weekend, or if things like today had happened, there would have been harsher penalties,” he says. “There can’t just be one Long Lap Penalty, because if you kill or injure another driver, what is a Long Lap Penalty? These mistakes must have greater punishments.”