If you consider all the starts so far, between the Sprint and the conventional races, Jack Miller and Brad Binder have covered a total of twenty. Of these, only twice have they lost positions.

In both cases it was Miller in the first stage of the calendar, in Portimão, where the Australian lost two positions at the start of the Sprint (from fifth to seventh) and one on Sunday (from fifth to sixth). Apart from this isolated episode in Portugal, Miller and Binder have earned 18 other occasions.

Some of the South African’s race starts were particularly surprising. Above all, that of the Sprint in Argentina, where he went from fifteenth on the grid to fifth place at the first corner of the Termas de Rio Hondo circuit, going on to win. Miller, on the other hand, was particularly inspired by Austin, both on Saturday (from tenth to fifth) and on Sunday (from tenth to fourth). In Jerez, the KTMs led the first corner of the Jerez circuit in both races, despite starting second (Miller) and fourth (Binder).

Such a level of effectiveness has attracted the attention of other manufacturers, who are convinced that the Mattighofen-based company has found something they don’t know about. “The best thing KTM has at the moment is the launch system. The launch control they have developed is unbeatable. In fact, this is a topic of discussion within Ducati,” said Pramac Racing team manager Gino Borsoi, on Motorsport.com’s “Por Orejas” podcast a few days ago.

At this point it was appropriate to ask KTM directly if it worked on a specific component during the winter to optimize starts. According to Guidotti’s answer, no.

“There’s nothing different about this bike compared to last year’s. The secret of these starts is found in qualifying,” he says. “Our goal was to improve the bike as a whole, focusing on different aspects. We tried to take a small step forward with the clutch, another with the electronics and so on, to evolve in the right direction. But in terms as a starting system there is no element other than 2022”, says Guidotti, who explains everything starting from the development of the RC16, which now offers many more alternatives than in the recent past.

“Everything is connected. Before we could only use the hard front tyre, now not anymore. This had a big impact on the bike. This had a big impact on the flying lap potential, which in turn allowed us to position ourselves much better on the grill,” says the Italian. “With the new format, staying in front is even more important than before”, adds Guidotti.