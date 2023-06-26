Marc Marquez’s future seems to be one of the most talked about topics in the MotoGP paddock right now, if not the most talked about ever. The relationship with Honda seems to have reached an all-time low, even if there is still a year of contract binding the two parties.

Before the serious injury at Jerez in 2020, the eight-time world champion had in fact signed a very rich four-year contract and could not imagine everything that would happen after. In addition to his ordeal from a physical point of view, he also found himself dealing with an RC213V which over the years has even given the feeling of getting worse, moving further and further away from the top positions.

But now it has also become an indomitable bike, as certified by the 14 crashes that the rider from Cervera accumulated despite having missed three entire GPs (Termas de Rio Hondo, Austin and Jerez) and two Sunday races (Sachsenring and Assen). This season he has already broken both thumbs and a rib, which is what forced him to stop yesterday, trying in every way to get Honda out of trouble.

Now the feeling is that his patience is really over, even if Marc keeps reiterating that he will honor the contract and that he will do everything to try and make Honda competitive again. However, yesterday there was also a first opening on the side of the Japanese manufacturer to the idea of ​​an early separation, which came from the words of team manager Alberto Puig: “Everyone can do what they want, but Honda is not a company that wants to keep a pilot who doesn’t want to be here”.

Marc Marquez, Repsol Honda Team Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

In the scenario of a farewell, everyone has always indicated KTM as the most probable destination: it is a brand on the rise, furthermore the main sponsor of the official team is Red Bull, which is also one of Marc’s. On the subject, therefore, Sky Sport MotoGP asked for the opinion of the Austrian manufacturer’s team manager, Francesco Guidotti, who for the moment seems to dismiss this possibility.

“Marquez is not one of our riders and, as such, it is not a topic we discuss. We are concentrated and our energies are all aimed at developing the bike, exploiting the skills of the riders we have. We have a breeding ground like no other ‘more in MotoGP and we draw from there for the future,” said Guidotti.

“Marquez was proposed to us by you journalists in a thousand ways and in a thousand ways we have tried to make you understand that Marquez is not a feasible option for us at the moment. He is not one of our riders, so we cannot talk about him for any reason.” right, because he has a contract with Honda and we must all be aware of this,” he added.

However, if the horizon moves to 2025, things don’t seem to be so categorical anymore: “2025 is another matter for Marquez, but it is also the same for all the other riders whose contracts will expire in 2024. It won’t be long. because usually the strong points of the market at the beginning of the year have already stopped, so we are talking about something like 6-8 months, but not now”.