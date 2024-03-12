It was born almost as a joke, but in the meantime Francesco Guidotti threw the stone. With his arrival in Ducati orbit, albeit on the satellite bike of Gresini Racing, everyone had considered the chapter of the flirtation between Marc Marquez and KTM which had been talked about so much last year to be closed. Which, moreover, seemed to have been definitively buried by the sensational debut in MotoGP of Pedro Acosta, who in his first race has already demonstrated that he is capable of battling with the big names in the premier class.

Brad Binder also started the season in the best possible way, because over the Lusail weekend he took home two second places and after the inaugural round he also occupies the same position in the world championship standings, just two points behind Sunday's winner, the reigning champion Pecco Bagnaia.

Even though we are only at the first race of the season, the MotoGP market never sleeps, even more so in a year in which the contracts of most of the top riders on the grid are expiring (but not those of the aforementioned Binder and Acosta). .

And when he was teased about the Marquez issue, which he knows very well having worked together in the 125cc days, even though he threw it out there as a joke, the team manager of the official Mattighofen team did not hide the fact that the idea of ​​a “dream team ” with the eight-time world champion and the rising star Acosta would be very intriguing.

Marc Marquez, Gresini Racing Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

“We don't have to go looking for Pedro, but we already have him, so we're already starting with a good advantage on the decisions to be made. As for Marc, I won't deny that I would still like to have him (laughs). Having them both would be a great blow,” Guidotti told Sky Sport MotoGP.

“In the meantime, it went very well, but it would seem strange to me if he wanted to change three bikes in three years to begin to understand and adapt to it, if only because of his age. He will play the cards he has where he is or in any case with that bike for the future in my opinion”, he added.

Having closed this parenthesis, the Italian manager spent very important words on the debut of what really seems to represent the future of MotoGP: “It reminded me of Martin's debut in 2021, when he had made an incredible start and was there with the group of tests, then he had slowly lost ground because managing a MotoGP race is different and more complicated. They are guys who have something extra inside them.”

“Pedro immediately had a good feeling with the bike, and that's fundamental. He's learning quickly and made the most of the situation he found himself in, because a rookie learns more by doing half the race with the top five than 22 laps with the fifteenth”, he concluded.